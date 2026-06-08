364 Days Later, Carter French Rewrites UNC's Ending

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — We’ll never know what was going through Carter French’s mind, but as he stepped into the left-handed batter’s box for the final time at Boshamer Stadium, the thought creeping through the minds of some 4,000 Carolina-blue-clad fans Sunday afternoon had begun to feel real.

This can’t happen again, can it?

This can’t be the second straight year North Carolina’s Omaha dreams die on its home field, right? This can’t be another West Coast team stripping the Bosh of its unspoken magic? This can’t be the second straight year that North Carolina’s offense falls silent with the season on the line.

And for French, surely, stepping into his last at-bat in Boshamer Stadium, this can’t be another ninth-inning heartbreak with the season on the line.

Sports rarely offer exact reruns, particularly in a game as fickle as baseball. Yet 364 days after North Carolina’s season ended on this same field, the thousands in Boshamer Stadium found themselves staring at a familiar script.

“I was talking to Cam Padgett before the game, just about this is our last game here at the Bosh no matter what, and this is my last time playing baseball with this group,” French said.

French dug into the left-handed batter’s box with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the tying run standing 90 feet away.

Moments earlier, Trojan head coach Andy Stankiewicz had made a move rarely seen at any level of baseball. Protecting a one-run lead, Stankiewicz pulled right-hander Adam Troy in the middle of a plate appearance and summoned reliever Chase Herrell from the bullpen to face French with a 3-0 count.

For a brief moment, French thought the at-bat was already over.

As Herrell’s first pitch crossed the plate, the Tar Heel outfielder started toward first base and began to flip his bat toward the North Carolina dugout, convinced he had drawn ball four. Instead, home plate umpire Brian deBrauwere froze French in his tracks with a called strike.

From his third-base coaching box, Scott Forbes called time and met his nine-hole hitter halfway between home and third.

French, grinning ear-to-ear, wrapped an arm around his head coach as if he knew exactly what was about to happen.

“So I just think that over the years I’ve learned a lot from this sport that you can’t get too high, you can’t get too low, and in that moment, I felt like we were so even keeled, and just we just kept on plugging, and it ended up working in our favor for sure.”

After all, the senior had entered the game just an inning earlier as a defensive replacement and was hitting .225 on the season. Yet as Boshamer Stadium held its breath, French — standing in what would become the final at-bat of his career in Chapel Hill — looked anything but overwhelmed by the moment.

“(USC) took the guy out, 3-0 count, and so I just had some time to hang out, and I knew I was going to take regardless of whoever was coming in — the first pitch for sure,” French said.

After watching another identical fastball paint the zone for strike two, there was no Tony Pluta waiting on the mound.

There was no strikeout. No dogpile for the visitors.

Instead, UNC’s “Doctor” shot a ground ball through the right side of the infield, moving Cooper Nicholson to third and breathing life back into North Carolina’s season.

“Coach Forbes came over, told me to take till two, so I did, and he told me that if you get to that point, you’re going to get a heater,” French said. “I got a heater, and just swung and found a hole through the infield.”

Eight minutes later, 364 days after North Carolina’s season ended with him at the plate, French crossed it with the winning run, sending the Tar Heels back to Omaha.

“We’re not done yet,” French said. “We got a lot more baseball left to play.”