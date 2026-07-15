ACC Unveils New Football Tiebreaker Policy

The ACC announced on Wednesday a new football tiebreaker system to be used this fall. It’s a move designed to accommodate the league’s expanded 17‑team format, minus divisions, and the uneven scheduling that will accompany the transition to a nine‑game conference slate. The new policy leans heavily on winning percentage, head‑to‑head results and an advanced metric ranking system to determine the ACC Championship Game participants.

Under the amended policy, the league defines the “Top Two Teams” as those with the highest conference winning percentage and/or any team that played an alternate number of conference games and finished with either the same number of conference wins or the same number of conference losses as the team(s) with the highest percentage of conference wins.

The latter clause is relevant for North Carolina as one of five ACC programs — along with Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, and Georgia Tech — that will play eight ACC games this fall, while the rest of the league will play nine games.

In the scenario of more than two teams tying atop the league standings – five teams were tied at 6-2 in the standings last season – the tiebreaker begins. The league has created separate paths for two‑team ties and multi‑team ties, each with escalating steps.

ACC Tiebreaker Procedure

Defining Tied Teams

Identify the team(s) with the best conference win percentage.

Add any team(s) that played an alternate number of conference games and finished with the same number of conference wins or losses as that top group.

No other teams may be included.

Two‑Team Tie

The team that won the head‑to‑head matchup advances.

If no head‑to‑head game or the result doesn’t separate the teams, the ACC uses the Team Success Ranking from SportSource Analytics.

If still tied, the Commissioner conducts a draw to determine the participant.

Three‑Team (or More) Tie — All Teams Played Each Other

Best record among the tied teams.

If still tied, Team Success Ranking.

If still tied, Commissioner’s draw.

In each step, if a team is placed into or removed from the tie, the tiebreaker restarts with a newly defined group.

Three‑Team (or More) Tie — Not All Teams Played Each Other

Any team that defeated each of the other tied teams is placed into the championship game; any team that lost to each is removed.

If no team meets those conditions, the Team Success Ranking determines the participant.

If still tied, Commissioner’s draw.

As above, the tiebreaker restarts whenever a team is added or removed.

The ACC said the model was tested through more than 10,000 simulated season outcomes to ensure it could fairly handle the wide range of scenarios that can emerge in a 17-team league.

The Tar Heels’ eight‑game schedule means they can qualify for the ACC Championship Game by matching the top team’s number of league wins or league losses, even if that top team plays nine games. For example, a 6–2 UNC team could advance over a 6–3 team or a 7-2 team atop the league standings, depending on how the tiebreaker plays out. The policy is designed to protect teams playing an eight-game conference schedule from being boxed out solely due to scheduling math.

Beginning in 2027, one ACC school per season will play eight league games and will be required to schedule two Power 4 non‑conference opponents, while the remaining 16 teams will play nine ACC games. UNC’s 2026 situation is temporary, but the tiebreaker rules will remain the same, meaning the Tar Heels will face these scenarios again whenever they rotate into the eight‑game scheduling slot.