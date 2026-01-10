LSU Kickoff Specialist Aeron Burrell Signs with UNC
North Carolina signed LSU transfer K Aeron Burrell, it announced on Saturday.
The past two seasons, Burrell has been a kickoff specialist, appearing in all 25 games for the Tigers. In 2024, he kicked off 74 times, posting an 89.19 touchback percentage, which led the SEC and ranked No. 3 in the nation. This past fall, he booted 45 of his 66 kickoffs for touchbacks.
Burrell, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound Bossier City, La. native, has two years of eligibility.
Rece Verhoff handled kickoffs for UNC this past season, but he has run out of eligibility.
UNC Transfer Portal Commitments
- QB Billy Edwards (Jan. 4) – Wisconsin
Maryland starter in ’04, missed most of ’05 with knee injury
- OL Andrew Threatt (Jan. 4) – Charleston Southern
Versatile all-conference lineman with 23 consecutive starts
- TE Jaxxon Warren (Jan. 4) – Colorado State
Six-foot-eight target had seven catches in two games before season-ending injury
- DL Tarvorise Brown (Jan. 5) – Florida
Appeared in three games in reserve role last season
- DE Jaylen Harvey (Jan. 5) – Penn State
Former four-star prospect saw 159 snaps as a RS-freshman
- WR Trech Kekahuna (Jan. 5) – Wisconsin
Recorded 55 catches for 614 yards in Badger career
- OL Sean Thompkins (Jan. 6) – Baylor
Played 460 snaps at tackle last season
- DB Ade Willie (Jan. 6) – Michigan State
Started four games in ’25 before redshirting
- QB Miles O’Neill (Jan. 6) – Texas A&M
Appeared in seven games in reserve in ’25, recruited to TAMU by Petrino
- LB Peyton Seelmann (Jan. 6) – Richmond
Finished regular season Top 10 nationally in tackles
- WR Mason Humphrey (Jan. 8) – Lehigh
Had 35 catches for 650 yards as junior
- OL Shaq McRoy (Jan. 9) – Arkansas
Played in six games and one start, totaling 58 offensive snaps, at right tackle.
- LB Derek McDonald (Jan. 10) – Syracuse
Career totals of 173 tackles across the last five seasons.
- OL Rowan Byrne (Jan. 10) – Clemson
Played in one game in 2025
- K Aeron Burrell (Jan. 10) – LSU
Kickoff specialist the last two seasons for Tigers