LSU Kickoff Specialist Aeron Burrell Signs with UNC

North Carolina signed LSU transfer K Aeron Burrell, it announced on Saturday.

The past two seasons, Burrell has been a kickoff specialist, appearing in all 25 games for the Tigers. In 2024, he kicked off 74 times, posting an 89.19 touchback percentage, which led the SEC and ranked No. 3 in the nation. This past fall, he booted 45 of his 66 kickoffs for touchbacks.

Burrell, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound Bossier City, La. native, has two years of eligibility.

Rece Verhoff handled kickoffs for UNC this past season, but he has run out of eligibility.

