Four-Star Ala. Offensive Tackle Hudson Ingalsbe Commits to UNC

North Carolina landed a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Hudson Ingalsbe on Thursday, the Anniston (Ala.) White Plains High standout announced.

Ingalsbe, ranked the No. 291 overall player in the 2027 class and No. 23 offensive tackle by Rivals, took his visit to Chapel Hill a couple weeks ago. He also held offers from 24 other schools in addition to UNC, including from Arkansas, Florida State, and South Carolina.

Ingalsbe’s trip to Chapel Hill for his official visit marked his second trip to UNC in as many months after attending UNC’s spring practice on April 11.

This spring, the 6-foot-6, 287-pounder also made visits to Cincinnati, Duke, Kansas State, Florida State, Wake Forest, and West Virginia. Virginia was scheduled to host him for an official visit this coming weekend.

Ingalsbe becomes the fourth offensive line commitment — and 11th overall — in Carolina’s 2027 recruiting class, joining Shavezz Dixon, Lauifi Tosi and Neal Roberts.













