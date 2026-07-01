Angelo Brizzi Commits to UNC, Giving Michael Malone Late Backcourt Addition

North Carolina has made a summer addition to its backcourt. Buffalo transfer guard Angelo Brizzi committed to UNC on Wednesday, multiple sources confirmed to Inside Carolina. He visited Chapel Hill last month. Per sources close to the situation, Gonzaga was one of the other schools in serious contention.

The 6-foot-3, 193-pound graduate student joins a Tar Heel backcourt that includes Utah transfer Terrence Brown, NC State transfer Matt Able, and returning guards Isaiah Denis and Jaydon Young. Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas is expected to be in a playmaking capacity as part of a point forward role.

A member of the high school class of 2021 out of Warrenton (Va.) Highland, Brizzi has had a well traveled college career. He started at Villanova, where he played nine games as a redshirt freshman. He then spent one year at Davidson, one year at Longwood, and was at Buffalo last season.

For the Bulls, he played and started in all 30 games, averaging 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for a Buffalo team that finished 17-15. He shot 37.3% on three-pointers last season and 40.2% in 2024-25 at Longwood. His 121 made free throws at Buffalo ranked fifth in the MAC, and his free throw shooting percentage of 83.4% ranked fourth. His season highs last season were 27 points against UMass, six assists against Central Michigan, and eight made threes against South Alabama.

As a high schooler, Brizzi was lightly recruited by UNC beginning in the fall of 2019. He took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill that September to watch UNC football’s home game against Appalachian State. That same weekend, former Tar Heels Caleb Love and Walker Kessler were on their official visits to UNC. Former UNC assistant Brad Frederick was Brizzi’s lead recruiter before he committed to Villanova in July 2020.

Brizzi is the fifth transfer portal commitment for new head coach Michael Malone since his UNC hiring on April 7. The Tar Heels have also secured two international commitments and brought in three U.S. high schoolers, meaning the roster in Chapel Hill will have 10 new faces in 2026-27.