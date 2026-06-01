Arizona Offensive Lineman Lauifi Tosi Commits to UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Following an official visit this weekend, North Carolina has landed a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Lauifi Tosi, he confirmed to On3 on Monday morning.

Tosi, the No. 137 ranked offensive lineman according to Rivals Industry Ranking, arrived in Chapel Hill on Friday after receiving an offer from the Tar Heels in early March.

“I really like North Carolina,” Tosi told Inside Carolina after his official visit. “I thought [the visit] was great. My recruiting, it might come to an end very soon, but I have to talk it over with my parents. I’m considering [committing] before [the remaining] visits.”

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Tosi, in addition to UNC also held offers from Washington State, Sacramento State, Idaho, Stanford, Boise State, and Eastern Michigan.

Along with his trip to Chapel Hill, Tosi also had official visits slated with Sacramento State on June 5, Idaho on June 11, and Stanford on June 19 before XXXs announcement shut down his recruitment.

Tosi’s Millenium team went 7-4 last season before falling in the first round of the Arizona 5A playoffs. Playing along both the offensive and defensive line for the Tigers, Tosi logged eight total tackles and two tackles for loss last season. He was also named to the 5A All-Conference First-Team.

With his commitment, Tosi becomes the first offensive line commit for UNC’s 2027 recruiting class.