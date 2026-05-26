Atlanta UA Camp OL MVP Trey Moore Returning to UNC for Official Visit

Three-star offensive lineman Ronald “Trey” Moore is set to return to North Carolina on June 5 for an official visit.

“I want to learn how the academics are out there, what the locker brotherhood is like, and also how they can help me get to the next level where I want to be,” Moore said.

Moore, a 6-foot-4, 294-pound lineman from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill High, will begin his official visit schedule with Pittsburgh this weekend. He also has an official visit lined up with Purdue on June 19 and plans to add Virginia Tech to his itinerary as well.

Moore hopes that his official visits will provide clarity to his recruitment.

“All the schools are the same right now,” Moore said.

In early April, Moore attended a UNC spring practice, an experience that ultimately led to scheduling his official visit.

“I liked how the coaching staff interacted with their players,” Moore said of the UNC practice. “I love the facilities. It’s also kind of a hometown to me, because my grandma stays out there. And also I liked how fast the tempo of the practice was, and how they got after it.”

Moore, whose grandmother lives in Fayetteville, left that spring practice without a UNC scholarship offer. But a couple of days later, he received a phone call where an offer was extended.

UNC is recruiting Moore, who won offensive line MVP at the Atlanta Under Armour Camp earlier this month, as an interior offensive lineman. He started at left tackle for Collins Hill this past season.