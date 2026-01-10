Hubert Davis Follows Viewing with UNC Offer for Beckham Black

Hubert Davis saw what he needed to see. Two weeks after watching Beckham Black, the North Carolina head coach offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-3 point guard at Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep.

Davis was seated beneath the basket at the John Wall Invitational for Southeastern Prep’s win over Davidson Day. Black posted 14 points, six assists, and connected on both of his three-point attempts.

UNC had already offered two of his elite Southeastern Prep teammates, forwards C.J. Rosser and Obinna Ekezie Jr. The Tar Heel staff made the trip to Orlando to see them all during the fall evaluation period.

Black is the sixth offer made by UNC in the 2027 class, joining Rosser, Ekezie Jr., and guards Nasir Anderson, Jordan Page and King Gibson. He is ranked the nation’s No. 4 point guard and No. 20 prospect overall by the Rivals Industry Ranking.

”I would definitely say I’m a true point guard,” Black told Rivals. “I try to get my teammates involved as much as I can. … I watch a lot of KD (Kevin Durant) and Kyrie (Irving), Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), too. Just the really creative guys on offense. I just try to study as much as that as I can.”

Black transferred in the offseason from Duncanville (Texas) High to Southeastern Prep, along with his head coach and stepfather David Peavy, where he now lives with his brother, Anthony Black, who was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 draft by Orlando after one season at Arkansas, and is now in his third season with the Magic.

“Beckham can really, really play,” Peavy told On3’s KSR recently. “He’s a great leader with great court awareness and unbelievable vision. He’s your old-school, pass-first type of point guard, but he’s just a connector. All high-level players want to play with him because he’s a guard that’s not out there just hunting his shots.”