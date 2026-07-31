Benjamin Hall Emerging as Leader of UNC's Running Back Room for Year 2 in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Soft-spoken by nature, Benjamin Hall has never been the loudest voice in the room. Instead, the North Carolina running back has always preferred to let his actions speak for themselves.

That approach carried over after Hall transferred to Chapel Hill last April following the conclusion of spring practice at Michigan. One of five newcomers in a completely revamped Tar Heel running back room, Hall emerged as North Carolina’s No. 2 option in the backfield, finishing with the second-most carries on the team while rushing for 274 yards and two touchdowns in his first season in Carolina blue.

Hall returns for his second season at UNC after his first full offseason with the program, having emerged as the leader of North Carolina’s running back room.

“Coming from being the guy in the room who had to be led, it means a lot to be able to be in that position now to lead others,” Hall said Thursday. “I take that responsibility, and understand that it’s my job to be a steward to people to be the best they can be.

“The biggest thing for me is becoming more vocal. I’ve led by actions for a long time. I don’t want to say a lot, but the words that I say, I want to transcend.”

That leadership has not gone unnoticed.

Earlier this month at ACC Kickoff, Jordan Shipp identified Hall as one of the offense’s leaders before offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino echoed that sentiment following Thursday’s opening practice.

“(Hall) is a guy that is a tremendous leader for us,” Petrino said. “He does a good job and made really good plays in the spring.”

With five running backs returning in 2026 — including North Carolina’s two leading rushers from a season ago, Hall and Demon June — the position appears to be one of the Tar Heels’ greatest strengths entering the season. Hall believes that continuity extends beyond the backfield, giving North Carolina the opportunity to take the next step as a program.

“College football today is like a revolving door,” Hall said. “If you really want to be a good team, you have to build culture, and the only way to do that is through continuity.”

Hall was part of a North Carolina rushing attack that struggled throughout the 2025 season, averaging just 105.2 yards per game and 3.65 yards per carry — marks that ranked 120th nationally.

His best performance came on the road at Cal, where the Kennesaw, Ga. native rushed for a season-high 68 yards and scored on an 18-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter.

One area Hall is focused on improving, however, is pass protection. According to PFF, Hall posted a 48.2 pass-blocking grade in 2025, the second-lowest among North Carolina’s primary running backs. Hall acknowledged Thursday that both Bill Belichick and Petrino have made it clear that protecting the quarterback is a prerequisite for earning playing time.

The 2026 season will also mark Hall’s first in Petrino’s offensive scheme, one the veteran offensive coordinator has made clear will lean heavily on the running game if North Carolina is going to reach its potential. For Hall, that presents an opportunity to build on an encouraging first season in Chapel Hill.

“We’re going to be a really good run-first team,” Hall said. “If we can run the ball when we want to run the ball — when we have to — we’re going to be able to. If we continue to establish that, learn that, and rep that, we’re going to be really good in that area.”