Bill Belichick Ahead of Spring Practice: 'We've Established A Foundation'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Roughly four hours before North Carolina’s spring practice kicked off at the Bill Koman Practice Complex for its second season of spring practice under Bill Belichick on Tuesday, the Tar Heels’ head coach met with the media for the first time in several months.

UNC’s five-week spring practice slate begins Tuesday afternoon, offering a first look at a North Carolina roster featuring 60 new faces from last season’s team that finished 4-8 overall and 2-6 in ACC play.

Watch Belichick’s press conference from Tuesday below, and scroll down for some of the most notable excerpts…

What went into the decision to bring in Bobby Petrino, and how much of the offense is going to be his to run?

Bill Belichick: “I’ve known Bobby for a long time. Several of our coaches have worked for him, and so I’d say there’s all overall pretty good chemistry on the staff…

“I think a lot of things that he did (at Louisville and Arkansas) are similar to what we did in New England. So the merger of those really is — they’re not the same — but there’s definitely similarities in concepts and so forth, so we’ve had a pretty easy time getting on the same page.

“He’s been, he’s been great to work with, and I think he’s got a great grasp of offensive football and certainly familiar with his system on how to call it, and the adjustments that he makes with it, and so forth. And so I’d say it’s probably going to be similar to the relationship I had with Josh McDaniels as an offensive coordinator, where it’s, they’re calling it, they’re running it, but there are certain things that you know we’re going to collaborate on, and you know that’s what it’ll be.”

What pops about the guys you brought into the quarterback room?

Belichick: “They’re all a little bit different. (Taron) Dickens isn’t here, so we’ll see what that is. Miles (O’Neill) had an outstanding high school career at the Hun School, went to Texas A&M, didn’t get a lot of playing time there, and he’ll get an opportunity here…

“Billy Edwards (Jr.) has played a lot, had a really good year at Maryland in 2024. Similar to Max Johnson, was hurt early in the season last year like Max was in 2024, and so this is his extra year, and he’s excited to start here and see what that brings.

“And then Tori (Au’Tori Newkirk), with a year under his belt after a good freshman season. Tori didn’t get here until June last year so, you know, he was a little bit behind from that standpoint, but he’s worked hard and caught up. And he’ll be competitive as well.

“And Travis (Burgess) is coming along. We’ll see how that goes, but he’s doing more each day, and so we’ll see how that all plays out.”

With a limited number of returning starters, how do you establish that identity and culture in the program?

Belichick: “Well, we have more returning starters than we had last year to keep it in perspective…

“We’ve established a foundation, but ultimately it’s the team and teammates coming together. And certainly there’s been a lot of bonding, and a lot of camaraderie on our team, but I’d say our leadership from our veteran players has been really good, and it’s helped accelerate the process, because they know what we want. They know what they want, and we’re all committed to doing it together.”

Retaining players like Melkart (Abou Jaoude) and Jordan (Shipp), can you take us through that process?

Belichick: “It’s kind of a complicated process, every situation is different. We’ve had players who — again, it’s college — but the length of the contract was different. Some players are on June to June. Some players are on six-month deals, it varies from player to player.

“What their playing situation is, what class they are, what their agreement is, and so forth, so that they’re all a little bit different.

“In the end, I don’t really like to talk about contracts, personal situations or injuries. I think those are personal. So if they want to talk about them, they could talk about them. But I would say, in the end, we try to do what’s best for the team and what’s best for the individual, and when those two align, then you have a situation that’s going to work out.”