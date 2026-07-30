UNC Officials Address Michael Lombardi Investigation as Football Camp Opens

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — On the day that North Carolina held its opening practice of training camp, the media conversation was not about football, but rather the fallout surrounding general manager Michael Lombardi’s administrative paid leave. The development, which has once again brought a harsh national spotlight to Chapel Hill, reshaped what is typically a straightforward start to preseason practice into a morning defined by questions about UNC’s off‑field operations and the timing of Lombardi’s absence.

UNC announced Lombardi’s paid leave on Monday, then on Thursday confirmed that its Office of University Counsel is investigating the allegations behind the personnel action. The situation stems from a human resources complaint filed against Lombardi by a former UNC football staffer, according to sources. The university has noted that staff and players are prohibited from discussing the topic. UNC head coach Bill Belichick declined to address the investigation specifically when asked at his press conference on Thursday morning.

“Any time we have allegations around a personnel matter, it’s the obligation and duty of a university as stewards of our students, faculty, and the whole UNC community to take it seriously, to evaluate, to figure out what are the appropriate next steps,” UNC’s director of athletics Steve Newmark said on Thursday morning. “In this case, we now have the Office of University Counsel leading investigation.

“We’re going to let that process play out. It’s paramount for us to do what’s right to make sure it’s a full and fair review, and that we don’t do anything to compromise the integrity of the process. And because there’s so many confidential personnel details, that’s why there is so much restraint on sharing anything while the process plays out.

“From our perspective, and we believe this will be the case, we’re hopeful that it’ll be an expedited process because, essentially, what is important to us is trying to make sure we’re doing what’s right for the university and the athletic department and our student athletes is to ensure that once we get those results of the process, we take into consideration and then we act quickly on whether whatever action may be appropriate based on those findings.”

Newmark noted recognition across the board that the university counsel’s office would move quickly through the process, while also stressing the importance of completing it properly and gathering all relevant information.

Inside Carolina reported on Tuesday that Belichick has elected to take an all-hands-on-deck approach instead of tabbing an acting general manager to fill Lombardi’s role during his absence, according to sources.

“Well, we’re working through some things,” Belichick said on Thursday when asked about handling Lombardi’s responsibilities in his absence. “We’re at a particular time of year now where there are certain things that are in play and certain things that aren’t in play that won’t happen until later in the calendar year at some other points. So, we’re taking it day to day and working through the things that are on the table now…

“We’ve made a few adjustments, yeah, but we’re working through the process.”

Chancellor Lee Roberts also addressed the situation during a break in a regularly scheduled UNC Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday.

“We learned of some concerns last week,” Roberts told reporters at the Rizzo Center in Chapel Hill. “We put Mike Lombardi on administrative leave, as you know. We began an investigation. If something has gone wrong, we want to know about it. If something needs to be fixed, we will be sure to fix it. There’s a standard of excellence here that all of us are entrusted with adhering to. We’re looking forward to the season. We’re excited to kick off the season in Dublin against TCU…

“I’m disappointed that we’re talking about this. We should be focusing on our student-athletes, on their success on the field, and on all of the wonderful things that happen at this university every day, providing opportunities for students from every nook and cranny of North Carolina. And so it’s distressing to me and everyone else in the administration entrusted with leadership at this remarkable university that this is something that we have to have to spend time on.”

There’s also the matter of UNC’s interaction with the College Sports Commission, the entity established following the House settlement to oversee revenue sharing, third-party NIL deals and roster limits. On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Tuesday that the CSC has asked questions about NIL dealings and Lombardi, but that it has not resulted in an investigation to date. Inside Carolina has confirmed the CSC contact with UNC in recent weeks.

A UNC spokesperson directed an inquiry about the CSC reporting back to the school’s release on Monday morning. Belichick declined to comment when asked about the reporting on Thursday.

Lombardi is in the second year of a three-year deal that pays him $1.5 million annually, with more than $500,000 in potential bonuses. His contract ends on Jan. 15, 2028. Lombardi’s first roster in Chapel Hill in 2025 did not yield an NFL draft pick for the Tar Heels for the first time since 2016.

UNC was picked to finish 15th in the ACC’s preseason media poll on Tuesday after a 4-8 record in 2025. The Tar Heels project to play a more challenging schedule this fall – with seven of the top-10 ACC teams in the preseason poll on the docket – as pressure mounts for Belichick to show significant progress on the field in his second year at the helm.