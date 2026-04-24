Bill Belichick Assuming Role of UNC Class Monitor This Spring

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After walking back across campus, Bill Belichick arrived at the football center with a clipboard in hand, and a massive grin spread across his face. One so big, Christo Kelly thought he had just won another Super Bowl.

Interested in why the 74-year-old head coach was so excited, Kelly asked what he was doing.

“13 for 13!” Belichick shouted in response.

Perfect attendance from that morning’s round of class checks — check’s Belichick had personally done by waiting outside of lecture halls and early-morning recitations.

“I’m sure if you told any of the guys that Coach Belichick would be class checking college freshmen going into an intro to anthropology class at 8 a.m. on a Tuesday morning, they’d think you’re crazy,” Kelly said. “I think that just speaks to the level of buy-in that Coach Belichick has.”

Though North Carolina has branded itself as an NFL-style operation under Belichick, the program has not neglected one of the most important aspects of college football — the academics. With Belichick leading the efforts himself, players are expected to embrace every part of being a student-athlete, which is seemingly becoming a secondary aspect of today’s college football landscape.

Kelly has noticed the difference in academic rigor, now in his second year at UNC since transferring from Holy Cross, and has appreciated the emphasis from the coaching staff.

“With a lot of schools, there’s a lot of online classes, or guys don’t actually have to go in person,” Kelly said. “Here it’s a little different, where this is a public Ivy. It’s one of the best schools in the country.”

Defensive lineman Leroy Jackson has had the same experience. On his way to a geology class he takes with wide receiver Jordan Shipp, the pair saw Belichick posted up in a golf cart outside, checking their names off for being on time.

Jackson, of course, had been subject to class checks before, but never by a head coach, and he certainly wasn’t expecting it to be Belichick of all people.

“We’re here, Coach, we’re on time” Jackson remembered telling him as he walked into class. “Just nod and let them know that we’re here. We’re ready to learn.”

Belichick’s obsession with the little things — from fundamentals on the gridiron to attendance in the classroom — has set a standard for UNC football to follow. By doing the monotonous task himself of going around campus and making sure players are where they are supposed to be, it helps build the culture Belichick expects.

As much as he preaches work ethic and championship-level effort on the football field, players have seen him set such an example off the field by being involved in their day-to-day life. The extra effort has made a noticeable effect in how players perceive their head coach’s commitment, and compels them to replicate it.

“I think it’s just been so cool to see that level of investment that he has, the work ethic that Coach Belichick has, I mean, it’s truly unmatched,” Kelly said. “It is inspiring. What he’s able to do day in and day out for this team, everything, just being for this team, it’s infectious, it’s contagious.”