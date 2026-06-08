Bill Belichick's Personal Touch Stands Out to Four-Star OT Kal-El Johnson

Even though his mother lives just 30 minutes down Interstate 40 in Cary, four-star offensive tackle Kal-El Johnson had never visited Chapel Hill before this past weekend’s official visit to North Carolina. Neither had his mother.

“She loved it, and I loved it,” Johnson said. “I won’t [ranked them] on my list, but I say they’re up there. They’re top of the top. It’s just really how well I connected with the coaches. I really hit it off well. Other schools tried to get me to commit on my visit. [UNC’s coaches] didn’t try to make me commit at all. It seemed genuine. My mom felt that as well.

“My major takeaway was how great a guy Bill Belichick is, honestly. How he is on [television] is like a completely different dude. He makes jokes. He’s funny. He loves football, that’s all he talks about. But he has a lot of funny stories. He’s a great guy to be around.”

Johnson, a 6-foot-8, 320-pound lineman from Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller High School, likely spent more time with Belichick than any other official visitor this weekend, and perhaps more than any official visitor UNC has hosted this cycle.

“I think that showed a lot of importance because [Belichick] took the time to meet with me first and meet with me two more times after that,” Johnson said.

While most, if not all, of UNC’s other official visitors met with Belichick on Saturday, Johnson’s first meeting with the eight-time Super Bowl winner came Friday. The two met twice more on Saturday before sharing breakfast Sunday morning.

“I definitely do feel like a priority,” Johnson said. “I feel like they care about me a lot. They definitely do recruit me hard. Bill Belichick spoke a lot of great things about me, about my film.”

Meanwhile, Johnson hit it off with his player host, red-shirt freshman Trey Blue.

“Honestly, he and I have a lot in common,” Johnson said. “That’s like me seeing an older version of myself. Trey’s really a funny dude. He’s a great dude, smart. He’s a great guy. I’ve only known him for, what, not even a full three days, but I can tell he’s a great guy.”

The battle for Johnson remains highly competitive. He has already taken official visits to Georgia Tech, Indiana, Maryland, and NC State, with two more scheduled: Auburn this weekend and LSU on June 19.

“I have a strong connection with Auburn, and I have a really strong connection with LSU,” Johnson said.

Johnson expects to make his commitment sometime after the LSU visit and before the end of June, with June 27 emerging as the most likely date.

He plans to provide additional clarity on his recruitment later this week when he releases a top six. While he acknowledged those six schools could be separated into two tiers, he isn’t ready to make that distinction public.