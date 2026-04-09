Bobby Petrino's UNC Contract Made Public

North Carolina has released its employment agreement with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who signed a two-year deal valued at $2.35 million on Feb. 16, 2026. The contract runs through Jan. 5, 2028.

The former Arkansas and Louisville head coach, who turned 65 last month, will make $1 million this year and $1.35 million in 2027-28. The total value of the contract is the same as former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, who earned $1.15 million last season and was scheduled to make $1.2 million in 2026-27.

Petrino arrived in Chapel Hill with the reputation as one of college football’s most successful offensive minds over the past 25 years. In his most recent stop as offensive coordinator at Arkansas, he directed the Razorbacks in one of their greatest offensive seasons in school history in 2024 as the offense ranked top five in the record books in total yards of offense, rushing touchdowns, passing yards and passing yards per game. At Texas A&M in 2023, his offense ranked 25th nationally in points per game. Petrino’s last three offenses at Arkansas and Texas A&M averaged at least 30.9 points per game and generated at least 67 plays of 20+ yards. This past season, UNC averaged 19.3 points per game with 26 plays of 20+ yards.

In addition to his head coaching stints at Louisville (twice) and Arkansas, he’s also been head coach at Western Kentucky and Missouri State in the college ranks, in addition to a brief stay in Atlanta as the Falcons head coach in 2007. Petrino’s offensive pedigree has provided plenty of opportunities with head coaching gigs, for which there have been mixed results, but rarely has the issue fallen to his offense.

Petrino is entitled postseason bonuses in accordance with the athletic department’s incentive compensation plan. If UNC participates in the ACC Championship Game or appears in the College Football Playoff, he would be eligible for supplemental payment in the amount of $167,000 in 2026 and $225,000 in 2027. If Petrino coaches in a non-CFP bowl game, his bonus would be equal to one-twelfth of his then-current annualized base salary.

Petrino received a $10,000 sign-on bonus in addition to $15,000 in relocation expenses. He also has a $7,500 annual vehicle allowance.

UNC can buy out Petrino’s contract for the remaining amount due in his contract term. Similarly, Petrino is responsible for paying the university an amount equal to the sum of any remaining unpaid base salary for the length of the agreement. Those damages will be waived if he accepts a head coaching position or if he decides to retire and remains retired for the duration of the contract.