North Carolina Officially Names Bobby Petrino Offensive Coordinator

North Carolina officially announced the hiring of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino on Friday. UNC and head coach Bill Belichick officially parted ways with Freddie Kitchens on Dec. 12 after one season.

“I’m extremely excited to join Coach Belichick and the Carolina football program,” Petrino said in a school release. “This is an incredible opportunity to work with one of the best at a storied institution. I cannot wait to get started in Chapel Hill alongside this coaching staff and student-athletes.”

The Tar Heels went 4-8 in Belichick’s first year in Chapel Hill, with an offense that ranked among the worst in the nation in 2025. Among 136 FBS teams, the Tar Heels finished the regular season No. 131 in total offense, No. 121 in scoring offense (19.3), and No. 119 in red zone offense (77.1% scoring rate). Only seven teams scored fewer touchdowns (25) than UNC.

“We are fortunate to add an elite coaching talent in Bobby to our staff,” Belichick said in a release. “He brings an extensive background and a proven record of success on offense at every level of football. Bobby has consistently built great offenses everywhere he has been, and we look forward to having him work with our program.”

Petrino, 64, has been a college head coach at Louisville, Arkansas, Western Kentucky, and Missouri State. Most recently he was the offensive coordinator for Texas A&M in 2023 and Arkansas from 2024-25, but was named Arkansas interim head coach for the final seven games this past season after head coach Sam Pittman was fired.

Petrino’s head coaching experience will provide an invaluable resource on the offensive side of the ball.

Petrino has ties to the current North Carolina staff. UNC wide receiver coach Garrick McGee was a quarterback at Arizona State the same year Petrino was the QB coach there (1992) and then served as QB coach and later offensive coordinator while Petrino was the head man at Arkansas (2008-11). During Petrino’s second stint leading Louisville, he hired McGee for associate head coach, offensive coordinator and QB coach roles (2014-15). UNC quarterback coach Matt Lombardi assisted with special teams (2014) and tight ends (2015-16) at Louisville under Petrino as a quality control coach and then graduate assistant.

In 2024, Arkansas churned out 5,973 yards of total offense, which ranks as the fourth-best single-season mark in program history. The Razorbacks also ranked in the top five in the program single-season record books in rushing touchdowns (T-2nd, 34), total offense per game (4th, 459.5), passing first downs (4th, 150), passing yards (5th, 3,571) and passing yards per game (5th, 274.7). In 2023, Petrino’s Texas A&M offense averaged 34.2 points per game (25th in FBS, 5th in SEC) while averaging 403.8 yards per game despite losing two starting quarterbacks to injury.

Petrino also coached 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson at Louisville. In 2017, Jackson accounted for 525 total yards of offense in the Cardinals’ 47-35 win at Kenan Stadium, which ranks as the third-most allowed in UNC history. Louisville’s 705 yards of total offense in that game also ranks as the third-most allowed in UNC history.