Five Takeaways from Bobby Petrino On UNC's Offense: 'I Like What I See'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ahead of his first season in Chapel Hill, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino spoke on UNC football’s opening day of training camp. The 65-year-old — who served as the offensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2025 at Arkansas — hinted at his plans and his evaluation of the offense as the Tar Heels’ opener in Ireland approaches.

The quarterback, running back and offensive line positions remain in flux for North Carolina, but Petrino doesn’t deem the competition as a negative. UNC hopes to improve from its 129th-ranked total offense in 2025.

Here were Petrino’s five most noteworthy remarks from his press conference:

1. Run to Win

“You need to run the football to win. Whether that’s in the red zone, whether that’s in the fourth quarter, whether that’s to kill the clock. You have to be able to run the football to win games.

“So the best way to run the ball when you have it is to be able to run the ball when you want to. There’s going to be games where we’re going to have to go run the ball in the end zone to score. We’re going to have to run the ball to run out the clock. We’re going to have to run the ball to keep their quarterback off the field. So there’s different plans. You have to be able to run the football.

“This crew is pretty even, and I didn’t see any drop-offs.”

2. Quarterback Options

“Billy Edwards Jr. is the one with the most experience. When he got here in the winter, he had some things to take care of physically, and he’s as healthy as he’s been in a long time.

“Miles O’Neill is a big physical guy, big arm, can run, a great athlete that can make a lot of different things happen. He’s just got to show that he’s consistent with decision-making and accuracy.

“Au’Tori [Newkirk] is a guy that I like a lot. He understands the offense. He’s a quick learner. His ability to be consistently accurate just needs to get better. But he’s done a good job.

“[Travis Burgess] is a tremendous athlete. He’s got a quick release, strong arm, and he impressed me today with how hard he’s worked in his ability to step in the huddle, call the play, picture the play in his mind, and go through his progression.”

3. WR Making Noise

“(Mason Humphrey) gives us speed, he gives us length, size. He’s shown up being able to make contested catches. I think that’s one of the biggest things in college football.

“He caught a play in the end zone today for a touchdown, and I heard the two quarterbacks say to each other, ‘Man, I love throwing him that route. … They have all the confidence that he’ll make the catch. He’s got the talent and the size and hands to have a very, very good year.”

4. Offensive Line Work in Progress

“We’re working hard on who the two deep guys are. So you know 10 or 11 guys right now are getting the majority or will get the majority of the reps.

“We didn’t see a lot of [Aidan] Banfield in spring because he was coming back from an offseason surgery, I believe. But he’s been very, very good in everything we’ve done this summer, he’s very mature.

“We’ve got to get our offensive line cranked up and find out who the five guys are, just like the starter at quarterback is. Get them to work together and communicate together, and then go out there and be able to physically run the football and protect the quarterback. I like what I see, but we have a ways to go.”

5. Leaders Taking Shape

“The biggest thing Banfield gives us is leadership on technique and fundamentals. And the young guys watch how you really do it. How you get in a perfect stance every time. How you step right, where your hands are, and how you finish the play. That helps us as a group to have him back.

“[Jordan Shipp], a guy that’s already graduated, smiles every day, goes out and works extremely hard, helps his teammates. One of the biggest things in being a leader is your ability to help your teammates and be a positive influence on your teammates, and he does that every single day.”