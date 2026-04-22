Bobby Petrino’s Offense Building Behind North Carolina’s Youth Movement

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A much different — and much younger — North Carolina team enters the closing stretch of spring practice this week in Chapel Hill.

After a season in which Carolina ranked 131st out of 136 Division I teams in total offense — a showing that led to the dismissal of offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens — Bobby Petrino, who brings more than four decades of coaching experience and an impressive offensive resume, enters his first season in Chapel Hill tasked with retooling one of the nation’s worst units from a year ago.

In addition to the staff changes made following last season’s four-win disappointment, the Tar Heels stocked up for the future on the recruiting trail this offseason, inking a 40-man high school class ranked No. 17 nationally, according to On3’s industry rankings. As has been well documented, Carolina’s haul is the largest in program history and the second largest in the country this recruiting cycle, trailing West Virginia’s 49-player class.

“I’ve never lost it,” Petrino said Tuesday when asked how he’s able to maintain his passion for the game. “It’s easy. This has just always been a way of life for me. And I feel like I’m in really good shape, and I feel excited about it. I’m excited about the challenge — new places and new young men to work with — and I love going out there and practicing every day.”

Of the 32 true freshmen listed on Carolina’s 2026 spring football roster, 13 are on Petrino’s side of the ball — highlighted by blue-chip recruits Travis Burgess (QB) and C.J. Sadler (WR) — giving the spring chickens a 15-practice head start as they prepare for their first season of college football.

“It’s not as hard as playing as a freshman or a new player as it used to be,” Petrino said. “We used to get our guys in in August. The freshmen would come in three days before the vets, and they would be out of their comfort zone. They would slip and fall when they’d never slipped or fallen doing that before. Now they’re able to have time.”

Added Petrino: “In years past, you might have guys for two years, three years, four years in the same system. Now, you get them to come in in January, and they’ve got to line up in August or the first week of September and play a game. So you have to do a good job of teaching and being able to get them to understand the principles of the offense.”

After the 2025 season, offensive struggles aside, it became clear that — regardless of recruiting ranking or age — Bill Belichick will play whoever he thinks deserves to see the field.

Demon June, a true freshman ranked No. 961 nationally, led the Tar Heels in rushing last season, while fellow freshmen Shanard Clower (No. 1,821) and Madrid Tucker (No. 1,571) saw extensive playing time over more highly touted and older options like Chris Culliver and Alex Taylor.

“I think the process helps us a lot,” Petrino said. “The fact that most guys come in in January now — we still have a few that will be here in June — but the majority of the team is already here.”

As Inside Carolina has previously reported, sources close to the program believe Carolina’s freshman overhaul “elevates the talent base on the roster and offers the potential for various rookies to earn playing time this fall,” with true freshmen like Carnell Warren making early waves.

And with three practices remaining this spring, Carolina’s new play-caller is pleased with the progress his group has made.

“I feel like we’ve taken some really good steps forward,” Petrino said. “I feel like they know the base of the offense. They understand the formations, the movements, the shifts and motions that we’re going to be able to use. There’s still a lot of improvement we need, but I feel like the foundation is set.”