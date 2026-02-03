Bogavac, Stevenson, Powell Anchor UNC's Recent Bench Success

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Lost in the mire of Syracuse’s late comeback attempt was a North Carolina box score that continues to underscore the Tar Heels’ growing depth over the past few games.

With Jaydon Young filling a tag-team starter role of late, the bench trio of Luka Bogavac, Jarin Stevenson and Jonathan Powell has helped UNC solidify a rotation that does far more than simply relieve the starting unit for breathers. In No. 14 North Carolina’s 87–77 win over Syracuse on Monday night at the Smith Center, the threesome combined for 29 points on an efficient 10-for-17 (58.5%) shooting from the field and 5-for-8 (62.5%) from 3-point range, continuing to prove their reliability as rotational support.

“I feel like our team is really diverse,” Caleb Wilson said after the game. “It’s big to have guys on the bench that you can trust to make timely shots down the clutch.”

Over its recent four-game win streak, UNC’s bench has averaged 30.3 points per game. And when the Tar Heels outscore the opposing team in that stat, they hold a 13-2 record this season.

That success has coincided with the stabilization of North Carolina’s rotations, as head coach Hubert Davis has recently become more consistent with his lineup combinations. Over the past five games, Davis has paired at least two of the Bogavac-Powell-Stevenson trio together in 30.5 percent of his lineups. Now 22 games into the season, that continuity is beginning to show.

“We know now what our teammates like, what they don’t like, which positions they like in defense or in offense,” Bogavac said. “From this standpoint, I would say just the more games you play together, the more we play better.”

Individually, each of the three players has also seen an uptick in their own production. Since the start of ACC play, Stevenson has shot 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. While that improvement peaked with a 17-point half at Virginia, Stevenson has settled into a steady rhythm, averaging 9.8 points and four rebounds over the past four outings.

Bogavac has also fully carved out his role as an early sub off the bench for UNC. Against Syracuse, the Montenegrin shooter tallied his third straight double-figure scoring performance, providing instant offense in the second half. He knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers before converting an old-fashioned three-point play moments later. A late free throw pushed him to 10 points, part of a 26–8 Tar Heel run to open the second half.

Then there’s Powell. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard has been the most volatile scorer of the group, but against the Orange, he led the trio with 12 points and three made 3-pointers. Even when the shots aren’t falling, Powell has found other ways to impact the game and earn minutes. Most notably, when he grabbed seven rebounds against the Cavaliers to lead North Carolina on the glass.

“Obviously, his ability to shoot the basketball was good, but he’s a big guard — physical, competitive in our switches,” Davis said of Powell. “He can guard one through four and does a really nice job rebounding. He can do a number of different things that impact winning in a number of different areas.”

With the toughest stretch of UNC’s ACC schedule still looming — starting with Saturday’s marquee matchup with No. 4 Duke — the Tar Heels appear to have settled on a rotation that balances scoring and size with defense and rebounding, without a steep drop-off when key players need a break.

And, as the season grinds on, Wilson believes North Carolina’s improved bench production will only continue to pay dividends when it matters most.

“It’s already helped us,” Wilson said. “But it will help us in games later on, too.”