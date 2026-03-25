Hubert Davis Era Over at UNC

North Carolina has decided to part ways with Hubert Davis after five seasons as the Tar Heel head coach, multiple sources have confirmed to Inside Carolina. Davis was informed of the decision on Tuesday evening.

Players were called to the UNC head coach’s house later Tuesday evening for an impromptu team meeting and were told the news.

UNC has since announced the decision, sharing that the recommendation for a change was made by athletic director Bubba Cunningham and executive associate athletic director Steve Newmark. Chancellor Lee Roberts approved the decision on Tuesday.

“Tonight, I was let go by the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill,” Davis said in a statement provided to On3. “My desire was to continue to coach here. This opportunity has truly been such a blessing. I thank Jesus literally every day for giving me the opportunity, relationships and experiences with the kids and my staff. I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish together. My goal is to coach again in the very near future.”

UNC will honor the terms of Davis’ contract. He is owed approximately $5.3 million.

The decision comes after UNC closed the 2025-26 season with three consecutive losses, marking the first time that has happened in 56 years. The Tar Heels were 24-9 (12-6 ACC) and earned the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s South Region. UNC’s overtime loss to VCU in the NCAA Tournament’s first round on Thursday set in motion the decision to make a coaching change. The Tar Heels led by 19 points with 14 minutes to play before losing in overtime. The Rams’ rally represents the largest comeback in NCAA Tournament first round history and the sixth largest comeback in tournament history.

Inside Carolina first reported on Friday afternoon that multiple sources believed that a coaching change was likely to occur as support among key donors had cratered following the end of the season. Sources shared that there were legitimate concerns about the ability to adequately fundraise for the 2026-27 roster if a coaching change was not made.

Sources have confirmed to Inside Carolina that the recruiting budget request for the 2026-27 roster was equal to or slightly greater than last season’s total of $14 million. That total would have proven difficult to achieve with the current staff, according to sources. Those same sources believe that money will be available to cover buyouts and new coaching salaries.

Sources had previously indicated that UNC will target an established head coach with a quality resume. A transition team, likely consisting of general manager Jim Tanner and a current assistant coach, is expected to manage day-to-day operations until a new coach is hired, according to multiple sources.

Per a university press release, UNC has hired executive search firm Turnkey ZRG to assist to assist Cunningham and Newmark, who will also consult with an advisory group comprised of key stakeholders including former players, former coaches and supporters.

Davis finished his Carolina coaching tenure with a 125-54 overall record (69.8%) and a 68-30 mark in ACC play. He is the only men’s basketball head coach in ACC history to win 20 or more games in each of his first five seasons. UNC was ranked in the AP Poll 49 times out of 95 possible weeks.

During his time as a player from 1988-92, Davis averaged 11.8 points per game. He is the career record holder for career 3-point percentage (43.5%) in UNC history. After a 12-year NBA career, Davis joined ESPN as a college basketball analyst. He joined Roy Williams’ coaching staff at UNC in 2012 and served as an assistant coach for nine years before succeeding Williams in April 2021.