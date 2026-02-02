Buck Stops Here: Lou's Sayings

If you read this space regularly, you may have noticed that I enjoy aphorisms. Using a brief but pithy blurb to encapsulate a thought or idea that touches our commonality as human beings on this planet is, in my opinion, an art form.

Lou Holtz is one of the foremost practitioners of that art in the realm of college football (though he also had an unpleasant cup of coffee with the NFL’s New York Jets).

As you have likely heard, as of this writing, he is in hospice.

He was a coach at NC State from 1972 to 1975, but many will remember him from his days at Notre Dame, where he won a national title; others will remember his days at South Carolina. He got his start coaching at William and Mary in 1961.

Though he coached programs that do not particularly endear themselves to North Carolina football fans, he has personality. He has wit. A sense of humor. Not every football coach does. Many are averse to showing that lighter side of themselves publicly. But Holtz is part of the tradition of coaches like Mike Leach, John McCay, Steve Spurrier, and Lane Kiffin, whose love of a good quip is legendary.

Those expressions can have different purposes. To motivate. To inspire. To console. To take the edge off what often threatens to take itself too seriously, the game of football itself.

Here are my personal Top 10 of Lou Holtz’s aphorisms, though there are lots to choose from.

1. No one has ever drowned in sweat.

2. You might not be able to outthink, outmarket, or outspend your competition, but you can outwork them.

3. Underconfidence breeds underachievement.

4. Don’t tell me how rocky the sea is, just bring the ship in.

5. You’ll never get ahead of anyone as long as you try to get even with him.

6. If you burn your neighbor’s house down, it doesn’t make your house look any better.

7. The only people who aren’t going to be criticized are those who do absolutely nothing.

8. The problem with having a sense of humor is often that the people you use it on aren’t in a very good mood.

9. Don’t tell your problems to people: eighty percent don’t care; and the other twenty percent are glad you have them.

10. When all is said and done, more is said than done.

Let me throw in one more, as it is one of Tommy Ashley’s favorite quotes: You get what you accept.

When you look through his best-known aphorisms, certain things are clear. His faith. That he experienced defeat as well as victory, adversity as well as prosperity. That winning was important to him but knowing how to deal with defeat was important to him as well. That motivating other people was important to his job, but also important to bring out the best in others.

While some may remember him best from his ESPN days and perhaps mocked him for his often difficult-to-understand enunciation, I think he is best understood and appreciated through these quotes. Of course, I do not know him personally, but I feel I can get glimpses of the man he is through these thoughts.

These weren’t off-the-cuff remarks; they were well-thought-out expressions, almost always intended to be of benefit to the hearer, not to himself. That says a lot about the man. We need more like him.

Our thoughts are with him and his family.