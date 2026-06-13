Business Trip Continues for UNC - Gallaher/Howe Off Day Interviews

Gavin Gallaher and Tyler Howe played big roles in Carolina’s 6-2 over Ole Miss to open UNC’s ‘business trip’ in Omaha. The Heels battled at the plate before breaking through late with big swings of the bat. Both Diamond Heels spoke to the local media on Saturday morning ahead of the team’s off-day practice.

Scroll down for excerpts and to watch the full interviews.

Gavin Gallaher

On his first CWS hit

Gallaher: “I’ve thought about it for sure, but like we always talk about, just trying to focus on one day at a time. So I wasn’t up there chasing hits. I was just trying to have good team at bats, and I think that’s what a lot of guys are out here trying to do. Feels good to get the first on the board, though.”

On pushing Taylor Rabe’s pitch count up

Gallaher: “It was huge. That was our approach. We knew he was really good pitcher, and so we just focused on staying in our windows, sticking with our approach. We were able to battle and take pitches that outside the zone, run his pitch count up. I think that just shows our lineup it gives us that little bit of confidence that we just need to trust the approach and good things happen.”

On leading this Carolina business trip to Omaha

Gallaher: “Luckily I don’t really have to worry about much, these guys are all bought in, and so I know there’s nothing that I have to worry about,. Coaches know that as well. Coach Forbes tells us every day they trust us, so it really just comes down to like making sure guys know that. I’ve been here before, and it’s easy to get caught up in all the stuff outside of the games. If you let that happen, it’ll catch up to you. So, just making sure that guys know to enjoy it and take it all in, but like when it’s time to be locked in, to be locked in.”

Take us into the dugout when Colin Hynek hit the home run

Gallaher: “I don’t know if I can, to be honest with you (laughing). Just everybody’s excited. We’re sitting there, with a one run lead, going into the ninth, we feel good with Globe on the mound, but second and third with two outs. Everybody just wants to get those two runs in. Couple guys pulling their home run cards, couple guys called it, and it’s just good for him, man. Just happy to see him have that success.”

Tyler Howe

On the moment of playing in Omaha

Howe: “It was absolutely surreal. I’ve been watching on TV for my whole life and always dreamed of playing here. It’s awesome just get on the field with guys and take care of business game one.”

On having an off day after a tight game

Howe: “We were fortunate Coach Forbes let us sleep in today and get the recovery after a long night last night. We’ve got practice so we will be intent with that, get better and get ready for tomorrow. So spend the rest of day wisely and get ready for tomorrow night.”

On dealing with the sun in left field

Howe: “The sun’s brutal, but it’s no excuse, I should have caught the ball. I’ll just get back and get ready to work on it tomorrow night. It’s going be same thing tomorrow night.

“Just get back to the dugout and everybody’s like, ‘forget about it, move on’. And to have short memory. It happened in the third inning, I believe. And Jason was the first person to come up to me and say ‘I got you’. The rest of the team kept fighting, and we ended up making big plays later.”

On the bottom of the order job

Howe: “Our job at the bottom is get on base and let the top dogs eat. We try see as many pitches as we can, try and get on base, and it ended up working last night. We ended up giving it to the top of the order and they came through.”

On Jason and Caden

Howe: “Unbelievable. (DeCaro is) unreal on the mound, but he’s an even a better human being.

“There are really no words. (Caden) just keeps getting better and better. I mean, he should be graduating high school right now, and he’s out there winning the game in the College World Series, game one. It’s absolutely unreal, electric kid.”

On this experience at the CWS

Howe: “It’s getting to spend time with these guys for hopefully another two weeks. My family’s out here for the first time. I’m out here for the first time. A lot of us are new on this team out here for the first time, so it’s just taking it all in. I know a bunch of us are going to, after practice, just hang around, go shopping, and hopefully go catch the two games today.

“Yes, it’s Omaha, and we’re happy to be here, but we’re not satisfied with that. We know we’re on a business trip here, so the main thing is to have fun and take care of business.”