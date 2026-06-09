Caden Glauber's Starting Performance Enabled UNC's Omaha Clincher

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Years from now, when the story of North Carolina’s 2026 run to Omaha is told, Owen Hull’s “where were you?” moment shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday at Boshamer Stadium will likely — and deservedly — be remembered as one of its defining scenes.

For the second afternoon in a row, the thousands basking under the Chapel Hill sun were rewarded with a performance they won’t soon forget. Yet while Hull supplied the unforgettable ending, it was Caden Glauber who spent just over seven innings ensuring there would be one.

After watching his pitching bets cash in two weekends in a row, Scott Forbes pushed his chips back to the center of the table Sunday. With a trip to Omaha on the line, the Tar Heels’ head coach handed the ball to his best reliever, true freshman Caden Glauber, for only his third start of his season in place of customary Sunday starter Folger Boaz.

Sunday marked the second consecutive season Forbes entrusted a freshman pitcher with North Carolina’s season hanging in the balance of a super regional. Last June, Ryan Lynch responded with seven innings of two-run baseball against Arizona. This time, Forbes turned to Glauber.

“I was super excited, got to play for this great team in a super important game for us, and there’s no other team I want to pitch for,” Glauber said. “This team has your back, and I was super excited, and it was awesome.”

The decision was not without intrigue. Glauber had said on multiple occasions throughout the season that he was more comfortable coming out of the bullpen, while Boaz had delivered 3.1 innings of one-run baseball in last Sunday’s regional-clinching win over ECU. And with baseball players often being creatures of habit, Forbes’ move was one that naturally sparked discussion.

When the dust settled, the gamble had paid off.

Glauber, who didn’t pitch Friday or Saturday, delivered a season-high 7.1 innings of three-run baseball on 95 pitches, allowing six hits while striking out a season-high 11 batters. The total was the most by a North Carolina pitcher since Jake Knapp fanned 10 against Miami last March, and the most by a Tar Heel in an NCAA Tournament game since Patrick Johnson punched out 11 against James Madison in 2011.

For a pitcher who should have been walking across a high school graduation stage this summer, the moment initially looked every bit as big as it was. After striking out USC leadoff man Adrian Covarrubias to open his super regional debut, Glauber allowed a sharp single up the middle to Adrian Lopez and a double down the right-field line by Augie Lopez. Then, as he came set against cleanup hitter Kevin Takeuchi, the freshman stumbled off the mound, balking home the first run of the afternoon.

“A little nervous coming into it, but good nerves, you always want good nerves,” Glauber said.

What followed was a strikeout of Takeuchi and another of Isaac Cadena. After a scoreless top of the second, the ACC Freshman of the Year had recorded five of his first six outs via swinging strikeout as Glauber began to settle in.

From there, Glauber allowed just four hits the rest of the afternoon, two of them solo home runs by Takeuchi and a suddenly red-hot Andrew Lamb. Meanwhile, North Carolina’s offense continued to struggle to provide the freshman with any support.

When Glauber walked off the mound after his 95th pitch struck out Adrian Lopez for the third time Sunday, he had done everything North Carolina could have asked. With six outs remaining, the freshman had given his team a chance.

“Just an absolute stud,” Forbes said. “The home runs don’t beat you. He gave up those home runs because he was going after them with every single pitch. That’s what makes him so good.”

It wasn’t until the last possible moment that the Tar Heels broke through, when Hull delivered one of the biggest hits in Boshamer Stadium history and punched UNC’s ticket to the “Greatest Show on Dirt.”

Years from now, that Hull swing will be the moment most remember. But without 22 outs from Glauber, there is no walk-off, no celebration, and no trip to Omaha.

“I’m just thankful that he’s not graduating high school, and that he’s here wearing our uniform,” Forbes said.

Added Glauber: “Me too.”