Caleb Pickrell Now Listed as North Carolina’s Tight Ends Coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Former offensive assistant Caleb Pickrell is now officially listed as North Carolina’s tight ends coach in his profile page on the school’s website.

Pickrell has spent the past four seasons in Chapel Hill as an offensive assistant and analyst. He worked with the offensive line in 2022 before transitioning to assist with the tight ends over the last three seasons.

“Staff wise, we’re working through the hiring process,” said Bill Belichick before the start of UNC’s spring practice on March 24. “So we’ll have a couple announcements on the finalization of our staff in the near future. No timetable on that, but we’re working through it, and that’s just part of the process of hiring at a public university, but that’s definitely moving along.”

The position opened following the dismissal of offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens — who also coached the tight ends — on Dec. 12.

Inside Carolina’s Greg Barnes reported in December that Pickrell was expected to be promoted following Kitchens’ dismissal, and since then Inside Carolina has reported multiple times from sources close to recruits and players that Pickrell was serving the functions of the position coach role.

According to UNC salary records, Pickrell’s compensation has more than doubled for 2026, increasing from $90,000 to $200,000.

A native of Lakeland, Fla., Pickrell joined North Carolina’s staff ahead of the 2022 season after one year at UCF in 2021, following seven seasons coaching high school football in Texas and Florida.