Caleb Wilson Selected By Chicago Bulls to Become Latest Tar Heel Lottery Pick

Following a freshman season that rewrote the North Carolina record books, another Tar Heel great is headed to the Windy City. With the No. 4 overall pick in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls selected North Carolina freshman phenom Caleb Wilson.

Wilson enters the professional ranks following a dominant rookie campaign in Chapel Hill in which he averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game — both team highs.

Wilson snaps a 20-year drought, and becomes the first Tar Heel selected in the top five of the NBA Draft since 2005, when Marvin Wiliams went No. 2 overall followed by Raymond Felton at No. 5.

“This past year has been the most fun year of my life, although it has been filled with a lot of growth and adversity,” Wilson said in his draft announcement in April. “I will always cherish (North Carolina) and the people that make this place what it is.”

Across his freshman season in Chapel Hill, Wilson set several UNC freshman records by scoring in double figures in all 24 games to begin his career, with 17 20-point games. Prior to his injuries, the Atlanta native ranked among the top five in the ACC in scoring, rebounding, field goal shooting (.578) and double-doubles (11) and led the nation with 66 dunks.

His lone season in Chapel Hill was cut short after he suffered a fracture to his non-shooting hand in UNC’s loss at Miami on Feb. 10. Initially not considered season-ending, Wilson was nearing a return for North Carolina’s regular-season finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium. However, just two days before UNC’s 76–61 loss in Durham, Wilson suffered a fractured right thumb while dunking during practice, ultimately ending his season.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity I had to represent North Carolina, wear No. 8, running out of that historic tunnel every day,” Wilson said. “I’m happy to say every day I gave it my all.”

In April, Wilson earned Second-Team All-American honors from the Associated Press, meeting the criteria for North Carolina to honor his No. 8 jersey in the Smith Center rafters. He was also named First-Team All-ACC and earned a spot on the conference’s All-Rookie Team.

“I’m going to be the best athlete on the court,” Wilson said at the NBA Draft Combine in May. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to be the best player I can be, and I feel like that’s going to be one of the best players in the world.”

Wilson announced his arrival on the national stage in UNC’s win over Kansas in the second game of the season, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 9-of-11 from the field. In the statement win, Wilson also out-scored this year’s No. 2 pick, Darryn Peterson, who finished with 22 points.

In North Carolina’s win over Duke on Feb. 7 — his lone career matchup with the Blue Devils — Wilson delivered 23 points, including 17 of the Tar Heels’ 29 in the first half, while logging a season-high 39 minutes.

In Carolina’s exhibition loss to BYU in October, Wilson finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, out-dueling this year’s No. 1 pick, AJ Dybantsa, who went for 18 points and eight boards.

Rated as the No. 5 prospect in the 2025 class according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Wilson committed to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels on Jan. 24, 2025 on the famed NBA studio show, “Inside the NBA,” with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.

“I’m gonna change their franchise,” Wilson said in May when asked why a team should select him. “I’m gonna change the culture, and I’m gonna change the city honestly, I’m a culture changer. I did the same thing at North Carolina.”