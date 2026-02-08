Caleb Wilson & Henri Veesaar's Tag-Team Performance Powers UNC's Comeback Over Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The only player who could seemingly prevent Caleb Wilson from scoring against Duke wasn’t a Blue Devil, but instead his own teammate — Henri Veesaar.

“He put me in the backseat,” Wilson said after the game. “I was happy to be there.”

UNC’s prize frontcourt played what can only be described as a tag-team takeover on Saturday night, with Wilson supplying 17 points in the first half and Veesaar providing 13 points and nine rebounds in the second half. The tandem performance from the Tar Heels’ frontcourt propelled No. 14 North Carolina to its thrilling win over No. 4 Duke, 71-68, at the Smith Center.

Despite Veesaar failing to record a single point or defensive rebound in the first half, Wilson’s dominance bought the seven-footer time to turn around his early struggles and come up with monumental plays to defeat the Blue Devils for the first time since 2024.

“Henri stepped up,” Hubert Davis quipped.

Whether or not Wilson would be able to answer the bell in his first matchup against Duke was pretty clear midway through the first half. The star freshman caught fire, knocking down four straight shots over Blue Devil defenders — including Cameron Boozer — to score his first 11 points and ignite a 14-4 UNC run that cut Duke’s early 13-point lead to three by the under-eight mark.

And when the Blue Devils responded to take a double-figure lead into the halftime break, Wilson’s 17-point first period didn’t just do the heavy lifting for North Carolina, but kept the scoreline manageable for how poorly the Tar Heels were shooting. Exclude him and Seth Trimble from the boxscore, and the rest of UNC’s roster was 2-for-17 from the field in the first half. A far cry from helping Wilson, who was an efficient 5-for-7 and perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

“He basically put us on his back in the first half,” Davis said, before adding how selfless Wilson is amidst his success. “He never talks about ‘Me.’ He’s always talking about ‘We,’ and he’s always talking about ‘The,’ which is ‘The’ University of North Carolina men’s basketball program. That’s what drives him.”

Yet, in the second half, Wilson didn’t need to carry the Tar Heel offense; instead, after two quick baskets to open the period, the forward was able to sit back and watch Veesaar come alive, allowing him to “just focus on defense.” Wilson’s last basket of the game came on a jumper at the 13:11 mark of the second half.

After an opening half that had Veesaar bubbling over with frustration from an inability to score, defend or rebound, his teammates “got on his tail” during the break to play the way he has all season. Taking the challenge in stride, the Estonian native went after Duke’s paint defense that was deep in foul trouble. Veesaar was able to get the Blue Devils’ starting center, Patrick Ngongba, to foul out with over six minutes remaining and successfully attacked his backup center, Brown, by imploring hook shots, spin moves and physical back downs.

Because of this, UNC scored 14 more points in the paint than it did in the first half — Veesaar was responsible for 10 of them — and unlocked a facet of its offense that was non-existent in the early going.

“It’s a big game, and I was letting my teammates down,” Veesaar said. “In the second half, I was able to get back and be able to play better… My teammates found me, and I was able to get a little rhythm.”

Veesaar’s excellent second half ascended to storied levels during a final two-minute stretch that sealed UNC’s comeback victory. After trailing for over 37 minutes, the sharpshooting center drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing to tie the game at 68 with 1:40 left on the clock. Then, as Duke looked for a go-ahead basket with under 20 seconds remaining, Veesaar’s 1-on-1 defense against Boozer altered the forward’s shot and secured the stop, allowing North Carolina to win the game on the following possession.

With Wilson delivering vital scoring to keep the Tar Heels in the game in the first half, Veesaar helped close it out. A statement win for UNC, powered by its frontcourt duo, who delivered when it mattered most.

“We’re back in that conversation where people ain’t doubting us, hopefully no more after this,” Veesaar said. “Showing that we’re one of the contenders.”