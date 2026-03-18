Eight Questions With Caleb Wilson: 'I've Had The Best Experiences Of My Life Here'

GREENVILLE, S.C. — For the first time since his season-ending injury, Caleb Wilson spoke Wednesday afternoon inside the Tar Heels’ NCAA Tournament locker room ahead of UNC’s open practice — one day after learning his No. 8 jersey will hang in the Smith Center rafters.

The Atlanta native was named a Second Team All-American by the Associated Press, further cementing his place in Carolina history. Wilson became the first player in program history to lead the Tar Heels in points, rebounds and assists per game (he also led the team in blocks and steals).

Watch Inside Carolina’s one-on-one Wilson interview — eight questions with No. 8 — below and scroll down for the transcript …

What was the moment like for you, learning that your jersey was going to be up in the rafters in the Smith Center?

Caleb Wilson: “It was great. It’s always been one of my goals since I started — really when I came here. When Coach (Sean) May first came to Atlanta right before I came to Chapel Hill, I told him that one of my goals was to get my jersey in the rafters.

“Seeing that happen is really big for me, and kind of feels like a real full circle moment.”

What has this experience been like for you at UNC? Has it lived up to everything you thought it would be?

Wilson: “Yeah, it’s been fun. That was kind of one of the things I also did when I figured out I wouldn’t play again, is to just look back at all the memories I’ve had.

“Like playing in that Kansas game, my first big game, and playing in the Duke game, and just all the big games we’ve played. We beat three blue bloods this year, and I’ve been a part of all those games. Really looking back and enjoying the things that I have done, things that people will remember …

“It’s been that and more. Honestly, it’s just been a whole bunch of fun, from the basketball aspect to also just hanging out with my friends and just enjoying Franklin Street. So it’s definitely been great. I’ve had the best experiences of my life here.”

Are there any other memories or moments that stand out that aren’t basketball related?

Wilson: “Watching the intro video when we play, watching that is cool, I’ll probably remember that the rest of my life. I don’t know, just walking down Franklin Street, just enjoying it.

“I mean, I didn’t really do many crazy activities. I just live like a regular person — just doing simple stuff — like walking around campus, walking to class, and stuff like that. Like that’ll be stuff I always remember, just interactions I had with people, like playing mini golf in my dorm hallway, just simple stuff.”

Can you take me through the thought process when you got hurt in Miami?

Wilson: “I actually didn’t know my hand was broken. I went and got an X-ray and it wasn’t broken, and then I was just like, ‘Forget it, I’m gonna play if there’s not a risk of me messing it up even more,’ I’ll just go out there and play, but it did hurt pretty bad.

“I couldn’t really dribble or anything like that. And I went back out there, I tried to play, and then afterwards, I thought it was a sprain or something like that, because it was hurting to move. I feel like, if it’s not gonna make you worse, if it’s not gonna hurt you more, just go hoop.”

Have the lessons you learned through the first rehab helped you as you’ve gone through the second injury?

Wilson: “Yeah it definitely has, it was like a precursor, honestly. It definitely helped me a lot, but I always keep an optimistic mindset because life is good for me, whether I play basketball or not.

“I still have a family, I still have somewhere to live, I still have money to eat. It’s tough that I can’t play, but I’m definitely doing great.

What do you think, from your vantage point, are some things that this team can improve to be able to make a run in the postseason?

Wilson: “Just enthusiasm, honestly. I feel like the harder we play, the more it will impact us in a winning way. You know, basketball is an X’s and O’s game, but we’re a great team. I feel like the enthusiasm and willingness to play hard will take us a long way.”

Do you think you can make an impact in that way even though you’re on the sidelines?

Wilson: “I feel like there’s always a way to make an impact, just telling people what you see when they come off the court and also just try to encourage people and talk a little trash when you’re on the bench.

“There’s only so much you can do when you’re not out there but I just try to make an impact in any way that I can.”

How close were you to coming back for the second Duke game?

Wilson: “I was really close. I probably would have played in it if this didn’t happen to me.”

BONUS QUOTES

On the second, thumb, injury

“I didn’t mean to. I have a really high pain tolerance, so I can do something bad to myself and it won’t hurt that bad, but it just swelled up really fast. And I was like ‘I don’t know, maybe I jammed it really bad,’ but I didn’t know I broke it, and then I found out. I was like ‘dang that’s crazy,’ but I dunk hard, so maybe I should start dunking softer.”

On his NBA decision

“No, I haven’t decided that, but I love Carolina. It’s a great place to play and be at, and it’s been the most fun year of my life. So it’ll definitely be hard to say no and go ahead and go to the NBA. So it’s just something I haven’t really come to a true decision on yet.”