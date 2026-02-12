Caleb Wilson Out Indefinitely with Fractured Hand

North Carolina standout freshman Caleb Wilson is out with a fracture in his left hand, the university announced on Thursday afternoon.

Wilson suffered the injury during the first half of Tuesday’s loss at Miami. X-rays taken during the game were negative, which allowed for the projected lottery pick to return in the second half. The school confirmed a sprained wrist on Wednesday before sharing the news of the fracture following additional imaging in Chapel Hill. The evaluation process is ongoing to determine the timetable for Wilson’s return.

With 5:36 left in the first half, Wilson jumped to closeout Noam Dovrat’s 3-point attempt and both players fell to the court. The play resulted in a four-point play, although the television feed did not show the players falling to the floor. There was no visual indication that Wilson was injured immediately after the play, but upon walking onto the court to start the second half, he could be seen looking briefly at his left hand. Several minutes later, at the 15:51 mark, Wilson approached Hubert Davis during a break in the action, gesturing toward his left hand.

Wilson exited the game less than a minute later and had UNC trainer Doug Halverson look at his hand at the end of the bench. The pair eventually left the bench and walked down the tunnel to the UNC locker room. Wilson’s mother, Sabrina, soon followed.

Wilson, with his left hand taped, checked back in to the game with 8:47 to play.

The Atlanta native is a projected All-American and Top 5 NBA draft pick. He ranks eighth in KenPom.com’s National Player of the Year rankings. Wilson leads UNC with 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He has set UNC freshman records by scoring in double figures in all 24 games to begin his career and with 17 20-point games. He ranks among the top five in the ACC in scoring, rebounding, field goal shooting (.578) and double-doubles (11) and leads the nation with 66 dunks.

The indefinite nature of his injury raises significant concerns for the Tar Heels (19-5, 7-4 ACC), who are in seventh place in the ACC standings with seven regular season games remaining. UNC is currently projected as fifth seed for the NCAA Tournament by BracketMatrix, a site that aggregates bracket projections.

Carolina is in the midst of the most difficult part of its schedule, with five of its last seven likely Q1 opportunities.