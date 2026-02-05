'It's the Biggest Game in Your Life' - Caleb Wilson and Seth Trimble Preview UNC-Duke Matchup

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Two days out from No. 14 North Carolina’s clash with No. 4 Duke on Saturday, Caleb Wilson and Seth Trimble met with media members in the Smith Center to preview the rivalry matchup and describe the emotions around UNC’s locker room.

With Wilson being his candid self, talking about his expectations for his first game against the Blue Devils, and Trimble reminiscing about his rivalry experience ahead of his final game against Duke in the Smith Center, scroll to read five standout quotes that highlighted Thursday’s press conference and watch each player interview in full below.

Caleb Wilson

What advice has Trimble shared with you about preparing for a game of this magnitude?

“He said it’s the biggest game in your life. And I think it’s gonna be fun. Honestly, I don’t really care about the crowd. I mean, me personally, I’m really excited to go play at Duke too. I like to be the villain in games. And I just think it’s gonna be a lot of fun. That’s really how I’m looking at it, no matter the crowd, no matter the environment, no matter the atmosphere. It’s still a basketball game.”

How do you view the Duke game as a way to build your legacy?

“For me personally, you’ve got to get a win, man. I’m not gonna lie. If I want to be a legend and I want to submit my name in history, this is a very good opportunity for me to do it. And it’s a very good time for our school and our team to just have some pride, dignity and get a win in the win column.”

What do you look forward to in your matchup with Cameron Boozer and what is your relationship like with him off the court, after playing travel ball with him?

“He just plays basketball in a very mature way. He’s definitely a great offensive rebounder. He has ability to score in a lot of different ways, a great passer. So, it’s all about just keeping physicality with him, and keeping body contact and just trying to limit his catches and stuff like that.”

“We talk occasionally, and we were definitely close. Won a national championship, so I mean it was definitely a lot of fun, and winning brings everybody together… we haven’t talked this week.”

Seth Trimble

What are your emotions going into your final home game against Duke?

“My emotions this year have been high. I’m really just cherishing this matchup, this opportunity, and a blessing like this. A lot of people in this world would die to be in my position. So, I’m really making sure that I’m making the best out of it. This is my last home game with the Duke-UNC match-up, so I’m just making it the best that I can, but I’m doing a pretty good job of letting the guys know how much tension there is during this matchup, what the stakes are at, the history.”

Do you feel like there is a difference in anticipation as a freshman compared to now?

“My freshman year, I was super amped up. I didn’t expect myself to play 20 minutes or to go and have this huge role, but I knew that I was putting myself into the history books with this rivalry. So it was a huge blessing. I was super excited, but I did learn that you have to approach it like another game.”



“You gotta block out the fans, everybody’s in your DMs before the games, telling you ‘to please beat them.’ You just gotta block out all the noise from the fans and even friends and family. So when I was younger, it was definitely hard. It was definitely hard, just because I was new to it. But now I’m able to be off of social media. I’m able to ignore when people are talking about the matchup.”

With so many new faces on UNC’s roster, do you think that is an advantage or disadvantage to a game like this?

“I think a positive is that guys are going to be super hungry just to get this win. First of all, knowing everything that goes into this matchup, and then knowing that the jersey that they’re representing now, that same jersey lost three times last year, they’re just going to be super excited, to put themselves into the history books in the best way possible. So guys are very, very excited for this game. It’ll be good.”