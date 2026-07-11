Caleb Wilson Sets NBA Summer League Debut Scoring Record

Allow me to reintroduce myself. Taking the court for the first time in 150 days, Caleb Wilson picked up right where he left off.

The No. 4 pick in this year’s NBA Draft wasted no time making an impression, erupting for 35 points in his NBA Summer League debut Friday to set the record for the most points ever scored in a Summer League debut.

The former North Carolina star finished with 35 points on 12-of-21 shooting in Chicago’s 97-96 loss to Memphis, knocking down 7 of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc while adding five rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a captivating all-around performance.

“We lost, and my goal was to come here and win,” Wilson said following the record-breaking performance. “It’s cool (having the record), but someone is gonna break it one day. I’m happy that I got the record but I’m ready to move on to what’s next. We got another game coming up soon.”

Friday’s outing marked the first time Wilson has taken the court since February 10, when he suffered a fracture to his non-shooting hand in UNC’s loss at Miami. Initially not considered season-ending, Wilson was nearing a return for North Carolina’s regular-season finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium. However, just two days before UNC’s 76–61 loss in Durham, Wilson suffered a fractured right thumb while dunking during practice, ultimately ending his lone season in Chapel Hill.

“In all honesty, I cried before I played today,” Wilson said postgame Friday. “It’s been five months to the day since the last time I played. I’ve just been really emotional since I haven’t been able to play.

“I felt terrible because my team lost in the tournament and my coach got fired, it was just a lot for me at that point. Coming out today, it just felt like I had been waiting so long for this opportunity.”

Wilson’s seven three-pointers also hinted at a potential new dimension to his game at the professional level. The Atlanta native matched his entire three-point total from his lone season at North Carolina, where he made seven triples in 24 appearances.

“It wasn’t in the flow of our offense, and college is a much different game than the NBA,” Wilson said when asked about his sharpshooting performance. “My coaches didn’t tell me not to shoot threes, but I was really good at what I did in college, which was to be an athlete and create opportunities for others.”

Despite his season being cut short, Wilson averaged 19.8 points per game to go along with 9.4 rebounds, and set several UNC freshman records by scoring in double figures in all 24 games to begin his career, with 17 20-point games. Prior to his injuries, the Atlanta native ranked among the ACC’s top five in scoring, rebounding, field-goal percentage (.578) and double-doubles (11), while leading the nation with 66 dunks.

Wilson was selected fourth overall by the Chicago Bulls in last month’s NBA Draft, becoming the first Tar Heel selected in the top five since 2005.