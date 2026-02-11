Caleb Wilson Suffered Sprained Wrist In UNC’s Loss At Miami

North Carolina star freshman Caleb Wilson suffered a sprained left wrist during Tuesday’s loss to Miami, as first reported by The News and Observer’s Shelby Swanson and confirmed by a UNC spokesperson.

Wilson exited with 14:56 left in the second half and returned at the 8:47 mark after visiting the Tar Heel locker room, with tape around his wrist.

North Carolina returns to action when they host Pitt on Saturday in the Smith Center at 2 p.m.