UNC Freshman Star Caleb Wilson Out For Season With Broken Right Thumb

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Caleb Wilson’s career at North Carolina is over. The star freshman suffered a broken right thumb Thursday afternoon while dunking in a non-contact practice drill, the school confirmed Friday. The injury requires surgery, ending Wilson’s season. ESPN first reported the news.

Wilson, who had missed UNC’s previous six games, was on the verge of returning from a fracture in his non-shooting hand sustained during Carolina’s loss at Miami on Feb. 10. It’s a devastating blow to a team that’s 5-1 without its leading scorer, and has seen improved play from nearly the entire roster during wins over Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Clemson, and Louisville.

Head coach Hubert Davis told reporters on Thursday, before practice, that Wilson was progressing and doing individual workouts but was yet to be cleared for five-on-five and hadn’t joined the team for a full practice yet. That seemed to be the next step in his path to returning to game action.

As Inside Carolina previously reported, Wilson’s personal goal was to return from his fractured left hand in time for Saturday’s rematch with Duke, with a more realistic target being next week’s ACC Tournament before his season was brought to an end Thursday.

The Atlanta native is a projected All-American and Top 5 NBA draft pick. At the time of his original injury, Wilson ranked eighth in KenPom.com‘s National Player of the Year rankings. He led UNC with 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, and set UNC freshman records by scoring in double figures in all 24 games to begin his career, with 17 20-point games. He ranked among the top five in the ACC in scoring, rebounding, field goal shooting (.578) and double-doubles (11) and led the nation with 66 dunks.

“Obviously, he has aspirations of playing in the NBA, but he also has a burning desire to play with his friends,” Davis said recently. “It’s something that he has looked forward to, it’s something that he loves, and he wants to continue to do until he can’t do it anymore.”

UNC now enters both Saturday’s season finale at Duke and postseason play facing the reality that Wilson will only be able to help from the sidelines, as he has over the last six games.