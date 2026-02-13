What You Need to Know for the Start of Carolina Baseball's 2026 Season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina opens the 2026 season Friday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium against Indiana, 250 days removed from a season-ending loss to Arizona with a College World Series berth on the line.

Much has changed for Scott Forbes’ club since Carter French’s final strike on June 8, and a vastly reshaped Tar Heels squad will take the field at 4 p.m. on Friday.

North Carolina enters the season ranked No. 11 in D1Baseball’s preseason Top 25, part of a loaded ACC that opens the year with eight ranked teams (No. 5 Georgia Tech, No. 8 Louisville, No. 16 Florida State, No. 17 NC State, No. 19 Clemson, No. 21 Wake Forest, No. 22 Miami).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this season’s first pitch against the Hoosiers Friday afternoon …

New Look Tar Heels

Second baseman Gavin Gallaher and outfielder Carter French are the lone returners from last year’s Super Regional starting lineup, though the Tar Heels bring back 20 players overall.

Seven transfers headline the reshaped roster, and many are expected to play immediate roles. At media day on Feb. 3, Forbes listed seven projected starters for opening weekend — six of them transfers.

Among the newcomers expected to make an impact are shortstop Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State), center fielder Owen Hull (George Mason), catcher Macon Winslow (Duke), first baseman Erik Paulsen (Stony Brook), and third baseman Cooper Nicholson (Iowa Central CC).

The rest of the new faces include 11 true freshmen who will experience the “Bosh magic” for the first time Friday afternoon. Early contributions are expected from outfielder Tyler Howe and right-handed pitcher Caden Glauber.

The Pitching And The Pen

Three familiar faces will comprise the Tar Heel rotation to start the season in Jason DeCaro, Folger Boaz, and Ryan Lynch.

DeCaro will take the mound Friday afternoon for UNC, coming off a sophomore campaign in which he posted a 9–3 record and earned second-team All-ACC honors. He was also named to the preseason watch list for the 2026 Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced on Feb. 6.

Boaz draws the Saturday start after making four starts in 23 appearances last season, logging a 3.90 ERA over 30 innings. He was exclusively a starter as a freshman, making nine starts before a season-ending injury altered his role a year ago.

Ryan Lynch opens the season as UNC’s Sunday starter after a breakout freshman campaign. Initially used as a high-leverage reliever, Lynch made his first career start in the ACC title game against Clemson, tossing four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. He later drew two NCAA Tournament elimination starts, fanning 11 combined, and earned freshman second-team All-America honors from D1Baseball and Baseball America.

Out of the bullpen, expect a heavy dose of Walker McDuffie and Matthew Matthijs.

As a true freshman last season, McDuffie was a workhorse for UNC, making 28 appearances and logging 55.1 innings. He recorded 72 strikeouts, a 3.74 ERA, and seven saves.

Matthijs returns to Chapel Hill for his senior season after a season-ending elbow injury limited him to 17 appearances as a junior. Before going down, he had piled up 30 strikeouts in 18.2 innings, along with two saves.

A Stacked Schedule

There will be no shortage of quality baseball at the Bosh this spring.

North Carolina hosts two teams that reached Omaha last season — No. 8 Louisville (March 20–22) and No. 6 Coastal Carolina (April 28).

Preseason ACC favorite No. 5 Georgia Tech visits Chapel Hill April 17–19, while a rematch of the 2025 ACC Championship awaits the Tar Heels at No. 19 Clemson on April 10–12.

UNC will also hit the road for a rivalry series at Duke (April 23–25) and No. 17 NC State (May 14–16).