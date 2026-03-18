Tommy: Group Effort Earns Carolina Midweek Win Over UNCG

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina found itself in a tight battle with visiting UNC Greensboro into the sixth inning Wednesday at Boshamer Stadium. The Tar Heels opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with free passes and a timely hit by Owen Hull. Jake Schaffner and Gavin Gallaher walked to get things going and, with two outs, Hull’s single scored Schaffner from third to give Carolina the 1-0 lead. Colin Hynek reached on an error by UNCG’s Jake Barbour allowing Gallaher to score, putting the Heels up 2.

From there, Carolina’s bats went silent while UNCG tied the game with two in the top of the 4th. Paulsen singled scoring Jake Schaffner giving Carolina the 3-2 lead the Tar Heels would not give up.

Rom Kellis’ home run off Ethan Nobles highlighted Carolina’s five-run 7th as the Heels won 8-2. Gallaher’s double scored Tyler Howe and, in a heads up play, Gallaher scored from second – he started to steal third and never slowed down, scoring on a wild pitch from Nolan Whitfield.

Of Note

Carolina’s rebuilt outfield has been closely watched this spring, especially after the past two seasons have featured elite play and elite talent across the board. This year, Owen Hull has solidified centerfield while the corners have rotated consistently throughout the first month and a half of the season. Out in California, the Heels pulled off an outfield assisted double play in each game against the Bears. Wednesday produced two more – Perry Hargett’s catch in foul territory by the UNCG bullpen and throw to second snared Tanner Berry in the third inning, while Rom Kellis gunned down Brody Gardner at the plate cutting off the UNCG rally at two runs.

On the mound, Carolina’s staff day featured seven Tar Heels, with lefty Tom Chmielewski getting the start, going 3.1 before giving way to Walker McDuffie. McDuffie allowed two inherited runners to score and did not look sharp, tossing just seven strikes on 19 total pitchers. We spoke to McDuffie prior to the Cal series and he discussed focusing on, and correcting, his mistakes — the improvement played out throughout the weekend. Wednesday was another story. The sophomore will need to continue to eliminate the ‘one-pitch mistake’ as ACC play continues.

Caden Glauber continues to stake his claim to more innings. He entered with two base runners, advanced them on a wild pitch, walked a batter into a bases loaded no-out jam but got out of it with three dominant performances against the heart of UNCG’s order. Fly out to center, K looking, K swinging on 95/96 fastballs.

Boston Flannery was solid in his outing, earning the win for his 1.2 IP, allowing on one hit. Matthew Matthijs struck out two in 1.1 IP while Jackson Rose was perfect in the 9th to finish it.

Stats and things

Carolina was 9-36 (.250) overall and only 1-12 with two outs (Hull’s first inning single) and 4-19 with runners in scoring position. The Heels were 15-30 in advancement opportunities. And, lastly, 3-15 against lefties.

Stay tuned for our interview with Coach Scott Forbes on Thursday morning and to Grace Nugent’s preview of Carolina’s Louisville series – first pitch is 8 p.m. Friday night in Boshamer.