Carolina Baseball MLB Draft Day 2 Tracker

After Jake Schaffner, Owen Hull, Jason DeCaro and Ryan Lynch heard their names called during the first four rounds of the 2026 MLB Draft — marking the first time UNC has had four players go in the first 100 picks — the attention shifts to Day 2 as the draft concludes Sunday with rounds 5-20.

Follow along below for updates on every Tar Heel selected during Day 2 of the 2026 MLB Draft…

Macon Winslow

Round 6, No. 190 Overall, Philadelphia Phillies

Winslow becomes the fifth Tar Heel off the board, and earns his shot at the next level following his lone season in Chapel Hill, where he started 67 games for North Carolina while finishing fourth on the Tar Heels in both RBIs (57) and home runs (10).

During the regular season, the Hertford, N.C., native ranked second on the team in RBIs (51) and third in both home runs (9) and hits (58). Defensively, he posted the ACC’s second-best caught-stealing percentage at .556, throwing out eight of 18 attempted base stealers to earn Third-Team All-ACC honors.

Winslow made the short trip to Chapel Hill after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Duke, where he appeared in 100 games with 96 starts and drove in 65 runs.