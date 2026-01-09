Carolina Basketball Notebook: Physicality, Smith Center, Lineup Questions

CHAPEL HIILL, N.C. — On the verge of a landmark day in Carolina basketball history, North Carolina enters its 237th meeting with Wake Forest coming off a sobering performance last weekend.

North Carolina dropped five spots to No. 17 in this week’s AP Top 25 following Saturday’s loss to SMU in Dallas.

“I was really excited about this week not having a midweek game, to actually have practice, to practice on us, as opposed to preparing for Wake Forest until the latter part of the week,” Hubert Davis said on Friday.

Troubles With Physicality

While usually dominant, North Carolina’s frontcourt has struggled at times when confronted with big and physical opposition. SMU presented perhaps the stiffest test this season, anchored by 7-foot-2, 270-pound Samet Yigitoglu alongside 6-foot-10, 230-pound Jaden Toombs.

After recording three straight double-doubles, Veesaar was limited to 14 points and six rebounds against SMU. Wilson attempted only two shots in the second half, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds — his lowest point total of the season.

“They were physical with him and Henri and, honestly, that’s probably the scouting report against us, to be extremely physical with us,” Davis said. “If you want to talk about a common denominator, Michigan State was very physical with us as well… those are things that teams are doing, one to try to keep the ball out of the hands of Caleb and Henry, but also make them catch the ball a little bit farther out and wear them down throughout the game.”

The Smith Center’s Impending Decision

Saturday’s game against Wake Forest carries the potential to be permanently etched into North Carolina basketball history.

A win over the Demon Deacons would mark the 500th in Smith Center history. The first win in the building came 40 years ago this month. Relatedly, discourse has ramped up behind the scenes at UNC over the last year about the outlook for the outdated building and a potential new home.

As a former player, and the program leader, Davis was asked what the Smith Center means to him.

“When I look at the Smith Center, it’s not just about the experiences as a player, as a coach. This is home plate for me,” he said. “… I think my comments are pretty much consistent with any former player.”

When asked about his involvement in discussions about the future of the building, Davis responded: “I’ve had conversations with it, but you know, one of the things that I always say to you guys, say to the team, is keep your eyes straight ahead and and and focus on the things that are real,” Davis said. “And the things that are real are those 16 guys in this locker room this season and coaching this team and trying to see how good this year’s team can become.”

Starting Lineup Speculation

In Saturday’s loss to SMU, North Carolina’s lack of consistent point guard play reared its head again, prompting second-half lineup adjustments that placed Seth Trimble at the point and moved Jarin Stevenson back to the wing.

Could that foreshadow a change to the Tar Heels’ starting five against Wake Forest on Saturday? When asked that question Friday, Davis deflected.

“I like multiple playmakers out there on the floor,” Davis responded. “I want a number of guys that can handle the ball, make plays, shoot, score, penetrate, distribute, get us into our offense. And so we have a number of guys that have the ability to do that, which includes Caleb and Henri, that have the skill and ability to be able to do that, and so that’s something that we’ll continue to do tomorrow.”