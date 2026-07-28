Carolina Football in the Spotlight as Camp Opens

Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes, football analyst Jason Staples and recruiting expert Don Callahan join host Tommy Ashley to discuss the latest news surrounding UNC GM Michael Lombardi and the opening of football training camp for Bill Belichick’s second season in Chapel Hill.

Barnes discusses the process of the Lombardi situation as well as other reports surrounding North Carolina football while Staples and Callahan join Ashley for a preview of football camp that opens later this week. Ashley and Staples discuss the potential of negative distractions for the team from the Lombardi news while the trio highlights freshmen to watch and position battles to watch once the players take to the practice field.



Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show opens

1:03 – Greg on the process surrounding Lombardi

4:19 – What does this mean for the program

6:50 – Details on severity not yet known

9:08 – The potential dynamic within the team

12:58 – Clarifying the CSC reports

20:43 – Staples on possible distractions

24:57 – Freshmen to know as camp opens

29:33 – What freshmen Carolina needs to produce, and at what positions

35:30 – The ole ‘come and play early’ recruiting pitch

39:39 – Where freshmen can play early and thrive

44:23 – Preparing them to play early and investing

48:01 – Don on Burgess potential

50:51 – Position groups to watch once camp begins

53:47 – Don’s props to scouting reports and Steele

There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:

* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience

* Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

* Listen and subscribe on Spotify

* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube

We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

Want to take your Tar Heel fandom to the next level? Get the best insider info and join the best community — become an Inside Carolina + member today! Why is Inside Carolina the undisputed No. 1 subscription site for the Tar Heel sports fan? For starters — the scoop, unparalleled content, top experts, best and biggest community, and exclusive perks. Start your subscription now for a discounted rate.