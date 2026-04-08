Arkansas' Chuck Martin Set To Join Michael Malone's UNC Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Michael Malone is completing the hire of his top assistant. Arkansas’ Chuck Martin is set to join Malone’s staff in Chapel Hill as associate head coach.

Inside Carolina first reported on Monday morning that sources confirmed Malone had zeroed in on Martin and that he was expected to join as UNC’s lead assistant. Jon Rothstein reported Wednesday that the hire was being finalized for an associate head coach position. Indeed, Inside Carolina sources say Martin has agreed to come to Chapel Hill and the program is proceeding with the understanding he’s on staff.

Martin, who has 14 years of coaching experience at the major conference program level, spent the previous two seasons at Arkansas under John Calipari, serving as an assistant coach as well as the Razorbacks’ recruiting coordinator.

“As I hire my staff, I want to hire guys that have great contacts, not only in the country, but around the world, so we can continue to bring the best players here and help them develop so we can field the best team,” Malone said at Tuesday’s press conference.

Prior to joining Calipari at Arkansas, Martin spent the 2023–24 season with him at Kentucky, where the Wildcats signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class according to On3.

At Arkansas, both of Martin’s recruiting classes have ranked among the top five nationally, including the Razorbacks’ 2026 class, which is currently slotted at No. 2 in the country.

Martin brings more than 25 years of college coaching experience and previously worked alongside Malone under Bobby Gonzalez at Manhattan during the 1999-2000 season.

“As I continue to build a staff and have great coaches around me that cannot only help me, but also challenge me to become the best coach that I can be at this level,” Malone said. “And I have no doubt that’s going to be a process that I attack.”

Prior to joining Calipari’s staffs at Arkansas and Kentucky, Martin spent time as an assistant at Oregon, South Carolina, Indiana, Memphis, St. John’s, Drexel, UMass and the aforementioned Manhattan.

Martin’s lone head coaching stint came at Marist from 2008-13, where he compiled a 41-118 record before being let go. Following his departure, he spent the 2013-14 season as a scout with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Martin was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico before his family relocated to The Bronx. He played two seasons at Champlain Junior College (1989-91) before finishing his playing career at Monmouth (1991-93), where he earned a degree in communications.