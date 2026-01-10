Skip to main content
North Carolina
Join Now

Clemson OL Transfer Rowan Byrne Signs with UNC

DonCallahanby: Don Callahan2 hours agoDonCallahanIC

Clemson OL transfer Rowan Byrne committed to North Carolina on Saturday, reports On3’s Pete Nakos.

Bryne, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound Bronville, N.Y. native, appeared in one game, seeing two snaps, for the Tigers this season and red-shirted. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

As a 2025 prospect coming out of New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Prep School, Bryne was rated a high-three-star and ranked as the No. 67 interior offensive lineman.

Bryne is UNC’s fourth OL transfer commitment, joining Shaq McRoy (Arkansas), Sean Thompkins (Baylor), and Andrew Threatt (Charleston Southern).

UNC Transfer Portal Commitments

  1. QB Billy Edwards (Jan. 4) – Wisconsin
    Maryland starter in ’04, missed most of ’05 with knee injury
  2. OL Andrew Threatt (Jan. 4) – Charleston Southern
    Versatile all-conference lineman with 23 consecutive starts
  3. TE Jaxxon Warren (Jan. 4) – Colorado State
    Six-foot-eight target had seven catches in two games before season-ending injury
  4. DL Tarvorise Brown (Jan. 5) – Florida
    Appeared in three games in reserve role last season
  5. DE Jaylen Harvey (Jan. 5) – Penn State
    Former four-star prospect saw 159 snaps as a RS-freshman
  6. WR Trech Kekahuna (Jan. 5) – Wisconsin
    Recorded 55 catches for 614 yards in Badger career
  7. OL Sean Thompkins (Jan. 6) – Baylor
    Played 460 snaps at tackle last season
  8. DB Ade Willie (Jan. 6) – Michigan State
    Started four games in ’25 before redshirting
  9. QB Miles O’Neill (Jan. 6) – Texas A&M
    Appeared in seven games in reserve in ’25, recruited to TAMU by Petrino
  10. LB Peyton Seelmann (Jan. 6) – Richmond
    Finished regular season Top 10 nationally in tackles
  11. WR Mason Humphrey (Jan. 8) – Lehigh
    Had 35 catches for 650 yards as junior
  12. OL Shaq McRoy (Jan. 9) – Arkansas
    Played in six games and one start, totaling 58 offensive snaps, at right tackle.
  13. LB Derek McDonald (Jan. 10) – Syracuse
    Career totals of 173 tackles across the last five seasons. 
  14. OL Rowan Byrne (Jan. 10) – Clemson
    Played in one game in 2025
  15. Aeron Burrell (Jan. 10) – LSU
    Kickoff specialist the last two seasons for Tigers