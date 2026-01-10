Clemson OL Transfer Rowan Byrne Signs with UNC

Clemson OL transfer Rowan Byrne committed to North Carolina on Saturday, reports On3’s Pete Nakos.

Bryne, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound Bronville, N.Y. native, appeared in one game, seeing two snaps, for the Tigers this season and red-shirted. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

As a 2025 prospect coming out of New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Prep School, Bryne was rated a high-three-star and ranked as the No. 67 interior offensive lineman.

Bryne is UNC’s fourth OL transfer commitment, joining Shaq McRoy (Arkansas), Sean Thompkins (Baylor), and Andrew Threatt (Charleston Southern).

UNC Transfer Portal Commitments