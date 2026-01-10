Clemson OL Transfer Rowan Byrne Signs with UNC
Clemson OL transfer Rowan Byrne committed to North Carolina on Saturday, reports On3’s Pete Nakos.
Bryne, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound Bronville, N.Y. native, appeared in one game, seeing two snaps, for the Tigers this season and red-shirted. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
As a 2025 prospect coming out of New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Prep School, Bryne was rated a high-three-star and ranked as the No. 67 interior offensive lineman.
Bryne is UNC’s fourth OL transfer commitment, joining Shaq McRoy (Arkansas), Sean Thompkins (Baylor), and Andrew Threatt (Charleston Southern).
UNC Transfer Portal Commitments
- QB Billy Edwards (Jan. 4) – Wisconsin
Maryland starter in ’04, missed most of ’05 with knee injury
- OL Andrew Threatt (Jan. 4) – Charleston Southern
Versatile all-conference lineman with 23 consecutive starts
- TE Jaxxon Warren (Jan. 4) – Colorado State
Six-foot-eight target had seven catches in two games before season-ending injury
- DL Tarvorise Brown (Jan. 5) – Florida
Appeared in three games in reserve role last season
- DE Jaylen Harvey (Jan. 5) – Penn State
Former four-star prospect saw 159 snaps as a RS-freshman
- WR Trech Kekahuna (Jan. 5) – Wisconsin
Recorded 55 catches for 614 yards in Badger career
- OL Sean Thompkins (Jan. 6) – Baylor
Played 460 snaps at tackle last season
- DB Ade Willie (Jan. 6) – Michigan State
Started four games in ’25 before redshirting
- QB Miles O’Neill (Jan. 6) – Texas A&M
Appeared in seven games in reserve in ’25, recruited to TAMU by Petrino
- LB Peyton Seelmann (Jan. 6) – Richmond
Finished regular season Top 10 nationally in tackles
- WR Mason Humphrey (Jan. 8) – Lehigh
Had 35 catches for 650 yards as junior
- OL Shaq McRoy (Jan. 9) – Arkansas
Played in six games and one start, totaling 58 offensive snaps, at right tackle.
- LB Derek McDonald (Jan. 10) – Syracuse
Career totals of 173 tackles across the last five seasons.
- OL Rowan Byrne (Jan. 10) – Clemson
Played in one game in 2025
- K Aeron Burrell (Jan. 10) – LSU
Kickoff specialist the last two seasons for Tigers