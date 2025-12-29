Coast to Coast: Conference Play Begins for UNC

North Carolina has completed the non-conference portion of its schedule with a 12-1 record and ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll. The Tar Heels now begin play in a stronger but navigable ACC, hoping to build on the momentum they’ve created up to now. Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran join Joey Powell to look ahead to conference play and consider how UNC may figure into the mix.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

2:28 – What 12-1 tells us

6:35 – Growth from November-December

11:36 – Team identity

17:00 – ACC Officiating

24:01 – The Caleb Wilson Segment, presented by Alex Swire-Clark

32:30 – Rotation talk

38:10 – Matchups and rotation in-conference

40:42 – Strength of the league

45:20 – Good matchups for UNC

50:35 – What to establish early in the league

53:16 – Final shots

