Coast to Coast: Defense Lacking in ACC Play

The New Year was unkind to North Carolina Basketball, as the Tar Heels opened conference play with a 1-1 split last week. While UNC has been statistically good defensively thus far this year, veteran guards this week exploited the Tar Heels in a major way. Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran join Joey Powell to break down the truth while also keeping context at the forefront.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

4:40 – Positives from FSU win

9:30 – Defenseless in Dallas

17:35 – The helping

24:28 – Criticisms of the staff

30:20 – What still works

35:25 – Tracking improvement in an off week

41:01 – The Caleb Wilson Segment, presented by Alex Swire-Clark

48:24 – Flaws: past v present

55:39 – Maxi Adams in Portland/Recruiting updates

