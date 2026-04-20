Coast to Coast: Early Signals in UNC's Rebuild

UNC’s new head man Michael Malone has just completed his first week in Chapel Hill. He’s hired some staff, but also seen one assistant, Kim English, change his mind on joining the Tar Heels. With just days to go in the open transfer portal window, North Carolina has nailed down a few roster spots for next year, but still has plenty of question marks to address and holes to fill.

Sean Moran and Sherrell McMillan join Joey Powell to distill some takeaways from the first full week of the Malone era and to get a handle on what the next steps in the program reset may look like.

The Coast to Coast is delivered by Salvio’s Pizzeria.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

3:01 – Kim English, we hardly knew ye

6:45 – Priorities for remaining assistants

10:10 – Decision-making process

16:20 – The current roster indicates _

20:13 – Resetting the target board

26:41 – Who’s actually controlling the process?

35:27 – Biggest expected change with Malone

39:56 – Feelings v. last week

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Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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