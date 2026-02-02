Coast to Coast: Heels Home for Two

North Carolina only played one game this past week and have won three straight, returning home for Syracuse and rival Duke. Sean Moran and Sherrell McMillan join Joey Powell to discuss the implications of the win over Georgia Tech and the two impending contests for UNC’s postseason trajectory.

The Coast to Coast is delivered by Salvio’s Pizzeria in Cary.

The Caleb Wilson Segment is presented by Alex Swire-Clark.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

3:09 – Getting better relative to opponent

6:15 – Schematic growth on offense

13:50 – Patience in half-court

19:32 – The Caleb Wilson Segment, presented by Alex Swire-Clark

25:58 – Continued rotational tweaks

29:18 – What’s causing the individual level-raising?

33:34 – The thing most likely to break

41:26 – What Syracuse presents

46:33 – Duke’s choice of attack

49:36 – What makes a “good game”?

