Coast to Coast: Planting Seeds for March

It was an eventful week in which North Carolina landed a blue-chip recruit to its ’26 class, was throttled at NC State, and then got Henri Veesaar back from injury in time to win at Syracuse. Now UNC returns home to host ranked Louisville and Virginia Tech this week. Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran join Joey Powell to analyze the important takeaways from the week and focus forward on where the Tar Heels stand and what they need to accomplish.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

3:20 – Putting words to Tuesday’s performance

9:33 – Veesaar’s contributions at Syracuse

12:22 – Team confidence spike

17:58 – The Caleb Wilson Segment, presented by Alex Swire-Clark

25:59 – Bench contribution variance

28:39 – High’s time to shine

33:45 – Bogavac’s level down the stretch

36:38 – Finding minutes for Powell

43:02 – Louisville matchup preview

51:01 – The swings of a team without it’s superstar

54:07 – Planting seeds for March games

