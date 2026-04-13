Coast to Coast: UNC Program Rebuild Underway

Since the last episode of the Coast to Coast, North Carolina’s season-ending crashout against VCU led to the departure of Hubert Davis, the hiring of Michael Malone, and the start of a massive staff and roster overhaul. The NCAA Transfer Portal has already seen many Tar Heels enter their names, and the new staff is searching for impact players for next season.

Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran join Joey Powell to make sense of what has been an absolutely whirlwind start to the offseason for the North Carolina basketball program.

The Coast to Coast is delivered by Salvio’s Pizzeria.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

4:56 – Malone’s vision for UNC

8:07 – What it looks like on the court

11:39 – Building a roster in real-time

19:13 – Top of the shopping list

23:34 – Responding to Malone’s personality

30:01 – Reputation or Money

35:46 – The hardest assignment right now

39:10 – Staff needs

42:25 – Infrastructure improvements

52:56 – Rundown of the Transfer Recruiting Board

There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:

* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience

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* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube

We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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