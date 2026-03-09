Coast to Coast: UNC's Reset For Postseason

North Carolina achieved a perfect home record this season by beating Clemson on Tuesday, then got steamrolled by Duke in the regular season finale. To pour salt in the wound, rather than get Caleb Wilson back for a March run, he broke his thumb and has played his last game in Carolina Blue.

So, what now? The Tar Heels must embrace the personnel that they have, take what they’ve learned in the past four months, and figure out who they want to be for the ACC Tournament and wherever the NCAA sends them afterward. Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran and Joey Powell plot out what’s to come as “madness” sets in on UNC Basketball.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

4:10 – Flaws from the Duke loss

9:25 – The offensive lulls

13:00 – Who do you call on for an automatic bucket?

17:31 – Could UNC win the ACC Tournament?

29:16 – Team’s new identity

36:01 – Most important player’s development

41:20 – Staff coaching without Wilson

45:10 – Treating the ACCT properly

52:06 – Most dangerous version of UNC is ______

