Coast to Coast: Rollercoaster Ride Continues

Last week’s emotional pinnacle (thus far) of beating Duke at home quickly cratered in Coral Gables this week as the North Carolina idled its way to a road loss. The mood around the program then plunged even deeper upon the news that All-Everything Freshman Caleb Wilson would miss time with a broken bone in his left hand.

Carolina regrouped and with a mash-unit in the post, beat a hapless Pitt team in Chapel Hill to round out the most helter skelter stretch in quite some time with a trip to Raleigh on deck. Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran join Joey Powell to decipher it all.

The Coast to Coast is delivered by Salvio’s Pizzeria.

The Caleb Wilson is brought to you by Alex Swire-Clark.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

3:18 – Offensive issues against Miami

10:42 – The Caleb Wilson Segment, presented by Alex Swire-Clark

20:13 – Differences without Wilson and Veesaar

23:17 – Confidence and energy without a superstar

29:11 – Who benefits most with new minutes

32:51 – Point production from the guards

37:14 – What UNC should be without Wilson

45:31 – Matching up at NC State

54:45 – Dylan Mingo sets announcement date (again)

We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

