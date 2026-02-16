Coast to Coast: Rollercoaster Ride Continues
Last week’s emotional pinnacle (thus far) of beating Duke at home quickly cratered in Coral Gables this week as the North Carolina idled its way to a road loss. The mood around the program then plunged even deeper upon the news that All-Everything Freshman Caleb Wilson would miss time with a broken bone in his left hand.
Carolina regrouped and with a mash-unit in the post, beat a hapless Pitt team in Chapel Hill to round out the most helter skelter stretch in quite some time with a trip to Raleigh on deck. Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran join Joey Powell to decipher it all.
Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):
0:00 – Show begins
3:18 – Offensive issues against Miami
10:42 – The Caleb Wilson Segment, presented by Alex Swire-Clark
20:13 – Differences without Wilson and Veesaar
23:17 – Confidence and energy without a superstar
29:11 – Who benefits most with new minutes
32:51 – Point production from the guards
37:14 – What UNC should be without Wilson
45:31 – Matching up at NC State
54:45 – Dylan Mingo sets announcement date (again)
