Coast to Coast: System Failure

UNC went to the West Coast in search of some stability. What the Tar Heels found there was an unsettling reality in the form of historically bad defense, two losses, and a team in disarray. Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran join Joey Powell to sort it all and try to determine where UNC goes from here.

The Coast to Coast is delivered by Salvio’s Pizza.

The Caleb Wilson Segment is brought to you by Alex Swire-Clark.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

3:30 – Struggles or loss of identity?

5:35 – What broke defensively?

8:26 – Late game issues v Stanford

10:58 – What should have happened in 1H v Cal

16:12 – Accountability

18:16 – The biggest defensive sin

21:15 – Belief in their defensive ability

23:15 – Acknowledgement from the coach

27:56 – Fan reaction

31:10 – The Caleb Wilson Segment, presented by Alex Swire-Clark

39:29 – Schematic stubbornness v coaching negligence

48:25 – If nothing changes, then…

54:40 – If UNC gets things fixed, what does it look like?

There are many ways to get this episode and all of Inside Carolina’s shows:

* Listen on the On3 app, your streamlined mobile IC experience

* Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

* Listen and subscribe on Spotify

* Watch live and on-demand, and subscribe, on YouTube

We want to thank and acknowledge our main sponsor for this show:

–> Johnny T-shirt: the best place for Tar Heel gear, a Chapel Hill tradition since 1983, and 20-year partners with Inside Carolina. Visit them on Franklin Street or check out their big online store.

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

Want to take your Tar Heel fandom to the next level? Get the best insider info and join the best community — become an Inside Carolina + member today! Why is Inside Carolina the undisputed No. 1 subscription site for the Tar Heel sports fan? For starters — the scoop, unparalleled content, top experts, best and biggest community, and exclusive perks. Start your subscription now for a discounted rate.