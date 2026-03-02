Coast to Coast: UNC Enters Stretch Run

North Carolina took care of business this week, beating Louisville and VT at home, improving its record to 4-1 without superstar freshman Caleb Wilson. The Coast to Coast trio digs deeper into North Carolina’s unexpected success without Wilson, highlighting Seth Trimble’s 30-point game against Louisville and Henry Veesaar’s 26 points Saturday. While the scoring outputs are key, the improved defensive discipline and offensive consistency were noteworthy as those two issues have given the Heels problems on and off this year.

The discussion also covered the importance of role players like Jonathan Powell and Zayden High, and the potential impact of Caleb Wilson’s return. UNC now looks to the last two regular season games with many of its goals still within reach. With games against Clemson and Duke on tap, the focus on maintaining composure and leveraging recent improvements will determine just how high up the seed lines this group can get in the conference and NCAA tournaments.

Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran join Joey Powell to put meaning to the week and conclude with a mention of Malloy Smith’s official visit to North Carolina.

Show begins

The most repeatable things from last week

Adjustments in-game v Louisville

Handling end game pressure

Second half tweaks v VT

Everyone doing more than usual

Trust going both ways

Coaching changes from earlier this season

The Caleb Wilson Segment

Best two actions on offense

Who has earned the most trust?

Clemson preview

Rematch at Duke

Malloy Smith visits

