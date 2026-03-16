Coast to Coast: Heading to the Big Dance

North Carolina’s now officially in the “Lose-or-Go-Home” part of the season as the NCAA Tournament awaits. The usual Coast to Coast crew of Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran and Joey Powell bring on Inside Carolina analyst Rob Harrington and senior reporter Greg Barnes to dig into UNC’s real postseason chances and what the Tournament may look like as a whole.

The crew focuses on the matchup with VCU. Harrington highlights UNC’s six seed as a fair placement despite Caleb Wilson’s absence, noting their potential to perform better against mid-major teams. Moran and McMillan emphasized the importance of Henri Veesaar’s performance and the need for consistent bench contributions. Barnes notes the tough bracket in the East and South regions, with potential upsets like South Florida over Louisville. The panel agreed that UNC’s success hinges on its ability to execute against VCU and maintain intensity throughout the tournament.

The Coast to Coast is delivered by Salvio’s Pizza in Cary.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Stream begins

3:21 – What stands out in the full bracket

5:58 – UNC’s seed

7:49 – What mattered to the committee

9:10 – VCU Profile on paper

12:47 – About the VCU guards

19:30 – What matchup favors UNC the most?

32:25 – Seed lines and signals sent

37:57 – Chaos brackets?

46:10 – Best version of UNC is _

54:13 – Where’s the intensity?

1:01:02 – Champ and Sleeper

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Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

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