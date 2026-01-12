Coast to Coast: What's 'Real' for UNC Hoops?

After a week off during which North Carolina had time to work on itself, the Tar Heels dealt with more of their recent issues in hanging on to eke past Wake Forest at home. While the Tar Heels still stand at 14-2 on the season, Sean Moran and Sherrell McMillan join Joey Powell to try and decipher how much of that record is legitimate and how much of it is a mirage.

Show Rundown (time stamps are for YouTube version):

0:00 – Show begins

3:39 – What broke first?

6:50 – What tightness looks like

12:59 – Lack of second half looks for Wilson

18:19 – Post-entry issues

23:13 – Late game play-calling

29:09 – The Caleb Wilson Segment, presented by Alex Swire-Clark

37:48 – What’s the loudest flaw right now?

43:09 – On mental toughness

48:25 – Different lineups in crunch time

51:21 – The one thing for success this week

56:30 – Dylan Mingo update

Inside Carolina produces an unprecedented lineup of regular programming dedicated to Tar Heel sports, available in both audio and video (live!) formats all within a single channel, featuring the top experts. Here’s the lineup, which is complemented by special roundtables, featured interviews, reaction episodes, and more throughout the year:

* IC Daily (analysis) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Coast to Coast (basketball & recruiting) with Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran, Joey Powell

* The Postgame (basketball) with Rob Harrington/Dewey Burke, Tommy Ashley

* Next Level (reporting) with Greg Barnes, Tommy Ashley

* Noon Dish (football recruiting) with Don Callahan, Tommy Ashley

* The Day After (football) with Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

* Schoett & Vipp (football) with Jeff Schoettmer and Taylor Vippolis

* The Game Plan (football) with Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Tommy Ashley

